Who Plays Zion In Ginny And Georgia? Details About The Netflix Series Cast

Ginny and Georgia released on Netflix recently and it has been received well by fans and critics all over the world. The dramedy is also trending on Netflix in several countries. The series follows the story of a 15-year-old Ginny and her beautiful mother who is just around twice her age as they figure out their lives in a new town. Georgia is confident that she wants to give her kids a better life which is something that she never had. As the series is going forward, a lot of people have been curious to know about the Ginny and Georgia cast. There has been a lot of curiosity around who plays Zion in Ginny and Georgia. For all the people who are wondering about Zion in Ginny and Georgia, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | Ginny And Georgia Soundtrack: Check Out All The Songs Featured In Season 1

Also Read | Will There Be Season 2 Of Ginny And Georgia? Here's More About The Season 2 Release Date

Who plays Zion in Ginny and Georgia?

Nathan Mitchell

The role of Zion in Ginny and Georgia is played by two actors. The present-day Zion is played by actor Nathan Mitchell. He is the father of Ginny. In the series. Ginny has described her dad as the only man her mom has ever truly loved. As the story moves forward, Zion makes a comeback in Ginny and Georgia’s lives. His return makes some complications for Georgia who is in the middle of winning over Wellsbury’s mayor. Despite the fact that they don’t get to see each other often, Zion is a great inspiration for his daughter Ginny.

Nathan Mitchell's age is 32 years old. He is popular for playing the masked antihero Black Noir in Amazon Prime’s The Boys. He made his debut in 2007 with the series Aliens in America. He has featured in several popular series like Arrow, The Tomorrow People, Timeless, iZombie and Supernatural.

Also Read | Is 'Ginny And Georgia', A Gilmore Girls' Spin-off? All About The Brianne & Antonia Starrer

Also Read | 'Ginny And Georgia' - Will There Be A Season 2? Is The Story Similar To 'Gilmore Girls'?

Kyle Bary

Kyle Bary has played the role of young Zion in the Ginny and Georgia cast. The viewers get to see young Zion in several flashback scenes. He started his acting career with the 2017 series Bull. He has featured in several popular series like Bumbld, Noah Wise and the upcoming movie on Netflix, Beauty. He is also quite active on social media where he shares regular updates for his more than 8 thousand strong Instagram family.

Image Credits: Nathan Mitchell and Kyle Bary Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.