Victoria Beckham Reveals Her Tight-fitting Clothes In The Past Were 'a Sign Of Insecurity'

Designer Victoria Beckham recently told a reputed news daily that she used to wear very tight fitting outfits when she was younger. Looking back, she said she believes that it was ''a sign of insecurity''. In the interview, she answered a few questions from a student who is just entering the world of fashion. One student asked Victoria Beckham to discuss how her style has evolved over the years to which she said that her style has now become more relaxed. Read on:

Victoria Beckham in Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham revealed that when she was a member of the Spice Girls, they had stylists to dress them up. However, in her personal life, she had never worked with a stylist. She used to hence wear a lot of dresses that stuck to her skin and showed off her structure. Victoria Beckham revealed that she still has some of those dresses.

Victoria Beckham's outfits

Victoria Beckham also stated that she believes that the structured dresses that hugged her like a glove were a sign of her insecurity. However, she stated that her style is more laid back now.

Victoria Beckham recalled an incident narrating how people had become so accustomed to her sky-high heels shoes and her fitting clothes that if she wore a pair of pants or flat-heeled shoes, she would surprise her fans. She recalled that she was at a show in New York and she had worn a pair of masculine trousers and trainers.

Victoria Beckham stated that she has started dressing for herself and has become more confident about herself as she grew up. She stated that she knows what works for her and what looks good on her. She also revealed that she doesn’t think she is beautiful, however, she has accepted her flaws.

She stated that she smiles at her imperfections, but agrees that is who she is. She concluded by saying that it has taken a long time for her to feel comfortable in her own skin.

