Victoria's Secret Docuseries In Works With Television Network Hulu; Likely To Air In 2022

The famous Lingerie company, Victoria's Secret forty-year-old history is not going to be a secret again for its consumers. Television network, Hulu has started working on a three-part docuseries titled, The Rise and Fall of Victoria's Secret. In the series, they will unravel the beginning of the lingerie franchise as a small mail-order brand to its emergence as a multinational juggernaut entangled in conflicts, including the relationship between Les Wexner and Jeffrey Epstein's owner.

About the series

This docuseries will be made by the director Peter Berg and former Vanity Fair writer Matt Tyrnauer. All three episodes will be directed by Tyrnauer, whose previously made Studio 54, Where's My Roy Cohn, and The Reagans. Tyrnauer will be producing this film with Corey Reeser, his Altimeter Films partner along and with Berg, Matt Goldberg, and Brandon Carroll from Film 45; Elizabeth Rogers. Endeavor Content will manage sales globally. The series will try to explore behind the scenes working of the lingerie brand in which the makers will explore first-hand accounts and go through deep investigative research to unmask the inner-workings of the company which gets embroiled in controversies from time to time. Victoria's Secret was once a name in the industry shaken with rumours of a hostile work culture atmosphere for those who followed the news about the luxury brand.

About the brand

Originally established in the 1970s, Victoria's Secret grew into a retail powerhouse beginning in the 1990s. The iconic "Victoria's Secret Fashion Show", was also a major cultural phenomen. In recent years, the business has seen substantial declines, with several stores shutting down because of which they have cancelled their high-end events like their annual fashion. The brand has also gained a poor reputation for topics such as diversity and inclusivity because of which the parent company of the brand, L Brands sold a majority stake to a private equity firm Sycamore Partners in February 2020.

The series The Rise and Fall of Victoria's Secret will debut in 2022 and it will join the growing list of Hulu's critically acclaimed documentaries which include Hillary, Fyre Fraud, Minding the Gap and I Am Greta, among others.

