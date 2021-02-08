Britney Spears Documentary: Where To Watch 'Framing Britney'? Know All Details

Over the past few years, some excellently made TV documentaries about social issues have helped bring about immense change and raise awareness. Britney Spears is back in the spotlight after a documentary called 'Framing Britney Spears' came out on FX on Saturday, 6th February. Read on to know where to watch Framing Britney:

Where to Watch Framing Britney?

If you want to know how to watch Framing Britney, the documentary is available through two sources. You can catch the documentary on FX channel where it comes out. You can also watch it on the streaming service Hulu. While initially, some people complained that Britney Spears documentary not on Hulu, but as of now, all the documentary is available to be watched on Hulu.

Britney Spears Documentary

The documentary is a collaboration between New York Times journalists Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick, and Stephanie Preiss along with Left/Right’s Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, and Mary Robertson. The documentary goes into Britney Spear's career, her conservatorship and the subsequent #FreeBritney that gained immense traction on many social media platforms. The Britney Spears documentary tells about Spears's conservatorship, which started in 2008 by her father Jamie Spears. What it means is, her father essentially is in charge of every aspect of her life. From her finances to her accommodations to her allowance to her time with her kids, he controls it all. He is co-conservator for Britney along with a financial company called Bessmer Trust.

Britney is in the process of contesting her conservatorship ongoing in court. Britney has even refused to perform shows or make public appearances as long as her father remains in control of her life. Her fans have been fiercely supportive and they have been a major force in bringing this issue to worldwide attention. It was only after her fans started rallying that media houses took notice and the New York Times began their investigation.

“The main thing that’s getting expressed by the #FreeBritney movement is asking us to question the conservatorship system,” producer and director Samantha Stark of The New York Times told Variety in an interview. “The central mystery of our film is that she’s living the life of a busy pop star, and yet we’re being told that she’s at risk constantly. She’s making millions of dollars, and yet, we’re told she’s incapable of making decisions that are in her own best interest,” Stark says. “That’s such a conflict, so it’s hard to understand why it’s happening, and so many of the court records are sealed.”

