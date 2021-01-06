'A Teacher Episodes': Details About The American Drama Television Miniseries

A Teacher is an American drama television miniseries created by Hannah Fidell. The cast includes Kate Mara and Nick Robinson. It is streaming since November 10, 2020, and consists of 10 episodes. IMDb rates A Teacher Hulu 7.0 out of 10. Read more about the episodes of A Teacher Hulu.

A Teacher episodes -

Episode 1 –

Claire Wilson starts her new job as a teacher at a small Texas town. Claire is unsatisfied in her married life. She and her husband Matt have been unable to have a child since they were married. She befriends one of her students who has recently broken up with his girlfriend Allison. Claire reveals her unhappy relationship with her other problems to Eric. Later, Claire agrees to tutor Eric for the SAT. As their friendship grows, they begin to develop feelings for each other.

Episode 2 –

Eric attends a party where he hooks up with his ex-girlfriend Allison, but cops arrive at the party. Eric dials Claire to rescue him. Instead of their regular SAT study sessions on Saturday, Claire takes Eric to tour the University of Texas, where they are invited to a party. In the party, Eric and Claire almost kiss.

Episode 3 –

Claire is angry at Eric for kissing her and refuses to tutor him. Later, Matt begins to pressurize Claire to try in vitro fertilization to start their family, which creates tension. Then, Eric and Claire leave the party together and spend some time in Claire's car.

Episode 4 –

Later, the pair set ground rules about their relationship. Claire goes out for drinks with her teacher friend Kathryn, where she notices a hickey on Claire's neck. Eric tells Claire he genuinely cares for her and wants more.

Episode 5 –

Eric and Claire spend a weekend at a rented ranch house to celebrate Eric's birthday. Eric is upset that Claire expects the relationship to end. Claire goes to a bar where Matt and his band are performing their first gig. There, Claire reveals she is having her affair with Eric.

Episode 6 –

While eating dinner, Claire suddenly leaves to meet Eric who suggests they run away together. Claire and Eric get drunk and spend quality time but after seeing missed calls and texts from Logan, Josh, and his mother, Eric leaves the motel in the middle of the night.

Episode 7 –

One of the members brings up Eric and Claire's relationship at the university where it's revealed that Claire had been sent to jail. Eric’s mom tries to convince him to seek counselling, but Eric refuses to talk about it and leaves in frustration. As Eric and Micah engage in a conversation, Eric reveals to Micah that he still has feelings for Claire and he misses her terribly

Episode 8 –

Nate's wife Lisa meets Claire at the house, but is uncomfortable around her and makes clear of boundaries when Lisa's children greet Claire with a hug. At home, Claire runs a Google search on herself and is frustrated even more when Nate and Lisa discuss Claire's unfortunate job hunt. Lisa leaves in annoyance and Claire expresses her frustration to Nate. On her bed, Claire receives a text message from Eric to meet up when the two confess their regrets and rekindles over lost time, but Claire puts a halt to everything between them and warns Eric to stay away.

Episode 9 –

Claire finalizes her divorce with Matt, who expresses his anger at her. Claire leaves after he refuses to continue hitting her. Later, she explains to her friend that she recently got out of a long-term relationship that she realized was unhealthy.

Episode 10 –

Ten years later, Claire has remarried and has two daughters, living in Houston. Eric encounters Claire in a grocery store, leaving them both shaken. Claire texts Eric asking to meet for lunch. At the restaurant, the conversation begins cordially, but Eric soon reveals the feelings he now has for Claire. He blamed himself for years before realizing that Claire took advantage of him. Claire apologizes multiple times for violating her role as an educator.

