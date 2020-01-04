Video Of Jonas Brothers Concertgoers Wearing Same Denim Jackets Breaks Internet

A video of Aurora teens has surfaced on the internet which shows all of them wearing denim jackets. Mikayla Algeo, a resident of Aurora met her two friends for a Jonas Brothers concert last month in Omaha. After meeting, they suddenly realized that they were all dressed exactly the same way wearing denim jackets, black pants, and white shoes. Algeo said that when all of them got into the car they felt awkward and had a thought that one of them should change.

“Well one of us is going to have to change” pic.twitter.com/x0IdwMs2ZH — Mikayla Algeo (@mik14algeo) December 5, 2019

Teens surprised to find same dress-up

But they gave up their decision as they were getting late for the concert and ultimately arrived at the stadium. She added that when they queued up, they came across five other girls dressed the exact same way. She then decided to have some fun by recording herself with a woman after another dressed almost the same. She added that they were surprised to find that a lot of them have dressed the same way for the concert. Then she filmed a 60 seconds video and posted it on social media. After it was uploaded, the post was shared more than 1 million times and managed to garner 8 billion views.

About Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers are an American pop rock band formed in 2005. The band comprises three brothers Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas. The band has its debut song released in the year 2005, which was called Please Be Mine. They got signed by the Columbia Records based on this song. The brothers had their own reality show on Disney Channel which showed their personal lives and tours. The band released many songs in 2019 and garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience. The boy band has always enjoyed a lot of popularity among the young audience. Here is a list of the best songs in their teenage years.

