Jonas Brothers' Songs From Their Teenage Years That Rocked The World; See List

The Jonas Brothers are an American pop rock band formed in 2005. The band comprises of three brothers Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas. The band has their debut song released in the year 2005, which was called Please Be Mine. They got signed by the Columbia Records based on this song. The brothers had their own reality show on Disney Channel which showed their personal lives and tours. The band released many songs in 2019 and garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience. The boy band has always enjoyed a lot of popularity among the young audience. Here is a list of the best songs in their teenage years.

Burnin’ up

In an interview with a leading entertainment magazine, Nick Jonas said that the song is about connections and love at first sight. He further elaborated that the song is relatable to every person who meets a person at a party or somewhere and instantly feels a connection. The song released in June 2008. This song became the highest new entry in the history of Hollywood Records. Here is a clip of the song:

Lovebug

It has been reported that the Jonas Brothers wrote this song about puppy love during a Miley Cyrus’ Hannah Montana tour. It is also said that they penned down the song in just 15 or 20 minutes in their hotel room. Joe Jonas told a leading media portal that the song to them meant throwing away past inhibitions to the wind. Nick Jonas further added that to them it means just falling in love with somebody without thinking much about the future.

S.O.S.

This song has reportedly been written by Nick Jonas. He had revealed in an interview that the song is about an actual girl, but he did not reveal her name. It has also been reported that Nick wrote this song in just twenty minutes. Here is a clip of the song.

