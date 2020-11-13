Vikas Khanna's Birthday: Take A Quiz About The Michelin Star Chef On His Birthday

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna is celebrating his birthday tomorrow. He is a very famous TV personality who has dazzled the world with his cooking skills. So, on the special occasion of Vikas Khanna's birthday, take a quiz about him and his life:

Vikas Khanna's quiz - Questions

1) Where was Vikas Khanna born?

Delhi

Mumbai

Amritsar

Toronto

2) Vikas Khanna was interested in which of these activities when he was young?

Read recipes

Create new dishes

Host weddings

All of the above

3) Vikas worked with which of these restaurants?

Taj Hotels

Oberoi group

Welcom group

All of the above

4) Which one of these restaurants is owned by the chef?

Junoon

Moksha

The Star

None of the above

5) Vikas Khanna received a Michelin star for how many consecutive years?

5

6

11

4

6) Which of these subjects does the chef have a degree in?

Philosophy & Literature

Economics

Politics

Finance

7) Which year was he awarded "Rising Star" Chef Award by Star Chefs?

2012

2011

2015

2020

8) He was awarded which award in 2012?

Access to Freedom Award

Shining Star

New York's Hottest Chef

GQ India Man of the year

9) New York Eater blog voted the chef which one of these titles?

New York's Hottest Chef

New York's Best Chef

New York's Top Chef

None of the above

10) On May 14, 2012, Khanna cooked for a fundraiser hosted for which US president?

George Bush

Obama

Donald Trump

Bill Clinton

11) Khanna has produced a documentary series named?

Food & Indian

My life & food

Holy Kitchens

None of the above

12) Which one of these Vikas Khanna's shows is not real?

Twist of Taste

Hell's Kitchen

The Martha Stewart Show

None of the above

13) He opened a restaurant called Ellora in which city?

Dubai

New York

LA

Mumbai

14) In 2018, Vikas Khanna built the first culinary museum of India in which city?

Manipal

Delhi

Mumbai

Goa

15) "Cooking for Life" was founded by Khanna in which year?

2001

2002

2012

2011

Vikas Khanna's Trivia - Answers

1) He was born in Amritsar.

2) Vikas Khanna did all of these activities - read recipes, create new dishes and host weddings, all when he was 17 years old.

3) Vikas Khanna worked with all of the hotels.

4) Vikas Khanna owns Junoon in NYC.

5) The chef received a Michelin star for his restaurant Junoon by Michelin Guide for 6 consecutive years.

6) Vikas Khanna has a degree in Philosophy & Literature.

7) He was awarded "Rising Star" Chef Award by Star Chefs in 2011.

8) He was awarded GQ India Man of the year in 2012.

9) New York Eater blog voted the chef - New York's Hottest Chef.

10) On 14 May 2012, Khanna cooked for a fundraiser hosted for President Obama.

11) Khanna has produced a documentary series named Holy Kitchens.

12) The answer is none of the above as the chef has appeared in all of the shows and they are real.

13) Vikas Khanna opened a restaurant called Ellora in Dubai.

14) In 2018 Vikas Khanna built the first Culinary museum of India in Manipal.

15) "Cooking for Life" was founded by Khanna in 2001.

