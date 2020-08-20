David Warner Turns Into Baahubali After Vin Diesel In Comical Video: Watch

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner is known to be a fierce competitor on the cricket field but the Australian cricketer has been showing his funny side during the COVID-19 lockdown. While the cricketer's activities had come to a halt in March due to COVID-19, David Warner has been the most active cricketers on social media, posting videos on TikTok. Recently, the cricketer decided to entertain fans by posting a video clip from an Indian superhit movie.

IPL 2020: SRH skipper David Warner turns into Baahubali

The opening batsman decided to post a clip on Wednesday from superhit movie Baahubali starring Prabhas but the video had a twist to it. Through a face-swapping app, the swashbuckling opener has morphed his face in place of Prabhas in a scene. Here's David Warner's Baahubali video -

Fans react to David Warner's Baahubali video

David Warner Fast and Furious video

Even before the Baahubali video, David Warner shared a video of himself in which has morphed his face with popular actor Vin Diesel's of the iconic Fast and Furious movie series. The short video clip sees David Warner’s face morphed in some of the most famous scenes Vin Diesel was part of, as the film's music plays in the background. David Warner also asked fans to guess the real actor, while also asking them to comment on his acting skills.

David Warner set to lead SRH in the IPL 2020

David Warner was signed up by SRH in 2014 and since then, he has been a vital part of the team. The Australian captained the Orange Army till 2017 and was instrumental in leading the team to its maiden IPL title in 2016. David Warner was once again reinstated as skipper of the side for the 2020 edition as the Hyderabad-based franchise eye their second title.

IPL 2020: Check out the new IPL dates, timings and venues

Coming to new IPL 2020 dates, the tournament is all set to start from September 19 in UAE with the finals taking place on November 10. Coming to IPL 2020 match timings the afternoon matches will begin at 3:30 PM IST and evening matches scheduled for 7:30 PM. The matches will be played at will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

