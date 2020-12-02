Vin Diesel Remembers Paul Walker In A Special Way On His Seventh Death Anniversary

Vin Diesel shared an emotional post on Instagram remembering his late actor friend Paul Walker. The Fast and Furious actor was a beloved part of the franchise and lost his life seven years ago in a horrific car accident. Vin Diesel has always remembered his good work and recently paid a special tribute to him with a post on Instagram.

Vin Diesel remembers Paul Walker in a special way

A picture of Vin Diesel and Paul Walker was uploaded by the actor on his Instagram profile. The two actors were seen smiling in the monochrome photograph, which got fans nostalgic about the inseparable bond from the series. As per the picture, the two appear to be attending an award ceremony as they looked delighted to be on stage holding microphones in their hands.

Captioning this image, Vin Diesel wrote, “Seven years” and mentioned that not a day goes by when he doesn’t think of him. He then expressed all the love he had for Paul and ended the caption. Despite a couple of words by the action star, the fans were moved by the humble gesture.

Fans of the Fast and Furious series are aware of the amazing bond Vin and Paul shared with each other. Therefore, watching Vin share a blissful memory with Paul Walker was a delightful moment for them. The followers of Vin Diesel expressed their sympathies and condolences to the family of Paul Walker.

Vin Diesel in the past had released a couple of singles for which he credited Paul Walker. The actor had mentioned that it was Paul who urged him to continue singing and to not give it up despite what people told him, according to People. Thus Vin stuck to it and during the lockdown due to ample free time, Vin began to tune his voice.

The actor practised and eventually released two singles this year. Fans of Vin Diesel were delighted to see him in a different field and they appreciated his efforts in singing. Vin Diesel’s post on Paul Walker's death anniversary got fans reminiscing about the great movies the actor featured in and thus they expressed their emotions in the comments section of the post.

