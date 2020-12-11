ARK 2 To Feature Iconic Action Hero Vin Diesel; Know Release Date

ARK Survival Evolved is an action-adventure survival video game which was developed by Studio Wildcard, in collaboration with Instinct Games, Efecto Studios, and Virtual Basement in 2017. On December 10, 2020, a trailer was released by Studio Wildcard about a sequel known as ARK 2 which will star the iconic actor Vin Diesel. Continue reading to know all about this upcoming game.

Also read | AC Odyssey Silver Vein Location Guide: Here Are The 6 Silver Vein Locations

ARK 2 Release Date

Also read | Pokemon Go Mamoswine Best Moveset: Know About All The Moves Of This Ice And Ground Type

ARK 2 is going to be a sequel to the 2017 action-adventure survival game Ark: Survival Evolved, a game in which the players are put in a world where they must survive against a dangerous hostile environment surrounded with prehistoric beings (mostly dinosaurs) with the help of sci-fi technology. The release date for ARK 2 is scheduled for 2022.



In the ARK 2 trailer above, a band of some kind of prehistoric tribe led by a character who is actually Vin Diesel are travelling as usual and they get attacked by a hostile group. As they are fighting, they all get attacked by a giant T-Rex. The battle against both these hostile group and the dinosaur takes a toll on them and the only remaining survivors are Vin Diesel and a girl.

They soon enter a different place and notice some kind of thing attached to their wrists. From here on they see the world in a different way and wild pteranodons are flying across the sky. The trailer concludes here and it is yet unknown whether Vin diesel is going to be an intractable permanent character in the game or just some kind of NPC. Ark Survival Evolved is also going to get an animated series with a voice cast that will include people like Karl Urban, David Tennant, Michelle Yeoh, and Elliot Page.

Proud to announce, tonight at the TGA’s:



🔹 ARK II starring Vin Diesel as Santiago



🔹 ARK: The Animated Series exploring Helena’s story



Catch the Official hi-rez ARK II trailer rendered in-engine using game assets, and an extended Animated Series trailer, tomorrow A.M!



🦖🦕 pic.twitter.com/JpCtPv16va — ARK: Survival Evolved (@survivetheark) December 11, 2020

The Game Awards 2020 is where ARK 2 was announced. It was an award show that showcased and honoured the best video games of the year 2020. As with the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, this event couldn't be held with a live audience as with all the previous game awards. This time it was hosted virtually on December 10, 2020, by Geoff Keighley.

Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 Graphic Settings For High FPS: Lower Down These To Get An FPS Boost

Also read | How To Show FPS In Cyberpunk 2077? Step-By-Step Guide To Open The FPS Counter