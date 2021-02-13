Vin Diesel Remembers Late Actor Paul Walker, Details 'reflections Of True Brotherhood'

Fast and Furious fans will soon witness the release of the 9th instalment of the series. Just a month before the film’s release, the main protagonist of the film Vin Diesel aka Dominic Toretto, took to Instagram to pen down an emotional note for late actor Paul Walker. If you are an ardent fan of the film series, you might know how the tragic demise of the actor shook the entire fan army of the series.

Now, in an emotional post, Vin Diesel reflected on ‘true brotherhood’ and denoted the post to everyone who has experienced loss in life and knows how it feels to lose someone close to them. In the caption Vin explains that the next chapter of the F&F may turn out to be the ‘best’, however, it ‘burdens his soul’ to not have Brain O’Conner by his side. He dedicated the post to every brave soul who has dealt with a loss but yet finds 'a way to smile’. Check out Vin Diesel’s emotional post below:

The next chapter may be the best... but the weight, the reflections of true brotherhood will burden the soul in ways one can’t explain. Here’s to the ones who know loss.... and yet find a smile to meet the blessed day.

All love, Always.

In the photo shared by the actor, fans can see Paul Walker’s face merged with Vin Diesel’s monochrome still. As soon as the post surfaced on Instagram, fans of the actor were moved by Vin’s emotional note. While some called his friendship a fantastic one, others hailed their true ‘brotherhood’. Take a look at how fans are reacted online:

Paul Walker died back in November 2013 at the age of 40 as a passenger in a single-car crash alongside his friend and driver Roger Rodas. The accident was allegedly caused by driving into a gas pipe. At the time of his demise, Walker had not completed filming Furious 7, and after several rewrites, Walker’s brother Cody and Caleb, filled in for Walker in the film. The popular Wiz Khalifa song See You Again featuring Charlie Puth was commissioned for the film’s track as a tribute to Walker.

