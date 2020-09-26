Vin Diesel Labels His Debut Single Collaboration With KYGO As 'another Creative Outlet'

Vin Diesel recently premiered his debut single Feel Like I Do on The Kelly Clarkson show. Fans were taken by surprise as the Fast and Furious star shared a glimpse of his song. Feel Like I Do is the first song by the action star in collaboration with Kygo. Vin Diesel thanked Kygo for his amazing support for the song.

Vin Diesel thanks Kygo and debuts his first single Feel Like I Do

As the host of the show spoke about the song, Vin Diesel was seen in a recording studio where he premiered his debut single along with Kygo. Vin Diesel also claimed that the song is the first single for him and also the first song on Kygo’s record label. In a video message featured on the show, Vin Diesel explained that normally he would be on a movie set at this time of the year.

However, due to circumstances, he cannot go out there, yet he refused to keep his creativity caged and found another creative outlet through music. Kygo, not too long ago, had announced his record label company named Palm Tree Records. The song sung by Vin Diesel and Kygo was said to be a relaxed and feel good type of song as explained by Vin Diesel.

Fans are now eager to hear this song and experience a truly amazing collaboration between Vin Diesel and Kygo. In the past, Kygo has gone on to deliver some amazing hits and thus fans are quite eager to know what the two artists have in store with their latest release. Upon featuring the video message, Vin Diesel expressed how honoured he felt to debut his song on The Kelly Clarkson show. He also praised her for her authenticity and creativity that she has brought to the field over the years.

Vin Diesel also thanked a bunch of crew members who helped him create the song and thus make it a reality. In another show a while back, Vin Diesel had pointed out that he wishes to release a full album soon. On the Late Late Show with James Corden, the actor informed the host that he loves singing and his kids love it when he sings too. Thus according to Vin Diesel, it motivates him and thus he subtly hinted that he may be wanting to drop a full album soon. As of now, the actor has debuted with his first single and fans are quite excited about it.

