Vin Diesel Might Play Black Bolt In 'Inhuman Series' Of MCU?

Marvel Studios has been making several movies and new series based on different Marvel characters. Black Bolt is among the popular characters which was previously seen in Inhuman series, but it received mostly negative response. Now according to reports, Vin Diesel might play Black Bolt in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Read to know more.

Also Read | Vin Diesel In 'Fast And Furious 9' Teaser Trailer Gives Fans Chills; See Here

Vin Diesel as Black Bolt in the MCU?

Vin Diesel has portrayed Groot in The Guardians of the Galaxy. Recently, he was seen at the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Fast9: The Fast Saga. At the event, a leading daily questioned the actor about playing a second Marvel character, possibly Black Bolt. Diesel answered by saying “it’s up to guys” while pointing into the cameras and added that it will be a real practical joke on him to give him a character that says three monosyllabic words and then follow up with another character that says nothing.

Also Read | Vin Diesel Reveals First Teaser Poster Of 'Fast & Furious 9'; See Here

Inhumans has been in talks for a long time with Marvel Studios. According to reports, first, there was a movie to be made but was cancelled after a studio restructuring and it was eventually made into an ABC series. However, the series got cancelled after one season, due to mostly negative responses from the viewers. Anson Mount played the character of Black Bolt in the Inhumans series.

Also Read | 'Fast And Furious 9' Trailer Is Out; Fans Can't Wait For Epic Vin Diesel-John Cena Rivalry

Earlier in a talk show, Vin Diesel opened about him being in Marvel’s Inhumans. He said that he does not do too much ’if it happens’ and it is more at what level it will happen. Diesel mentioned that it is not a matter of him wooing Marvel, it is a matter of Marvel wooing him. And he loves them, but he wants to see a dope script and a great director, all of which he knows that Kevin Feige (President of Marvel Studios) is capable of, because he dazzled him when he suggested Groot. He stated that it was, like, profound to him.

Also Read | Kumail Nanjiani Says 'The Eternals' Is The Most Epic Of All The Marvel Movies

Marvel is currently working on phase four movies and series which was earlier announced. Black Widow and Eternals are upcoming films in the MCU, which are slated to release in 2020. Series such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki are under production.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.