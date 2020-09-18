Donna Summer's Song 'Hot Stuff' Remixed By Norwegian DJ Kygo; Watch Here

Norwegian DJ Kygo is busy making modern remakes of classic disco songs. Just a year ago, Kygo made a remix of Whitney Houston’s Higher Love cover. Then last month, he also remixed What’s Love Got To Do With It alongside artist Tina Turner. Kygo is now back to remixing songs as he just released a cover for Disco icon Donna Summer’s cult classic Hot Stuff. The video for the remixed song can be found on Kygo's official YouTube Channel.

Kygo creates a remix of Donna Summer's song Hot Stuff

Above is Kygo's Hot Stuff remix music video that was posted on his official YouTube Channel. The remix version of Donna Summer's song can also be found on Spotify and other music sharing platforms. The song premiered on Friday, September 18, 2020. The music video for Donna Summer's song featured Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes, who are a real-life couple from the show Outer Banks.

The music video for the remix features a modern take on the disco genre. Donna Summer's song has been reimagined with fresh EDM beat.

In a statement shared by ET Canada, Kygo stated that Donna Summer was one of his favourite artists of all time. He added that he was honoured and humbled to work on Donna Summer's song Hot Stuff. He mentioned that this song always put him in a good mood. Further, Kygo said that he wanted this version to bring joy and happiness to people who wanted to celebrate the legendary Donna Summer.

Donna Summer's song Hot Stuff was part of her 1979 album Bad Girls. For a while, Hot Stuff even number one on Billboard Hot 100. Kygo is not the first artist who remade Donna Summer's beloved song. Back in 2018, Erick Ibiza and Ralphi Rosario made a remix titled Hot Stuff 2018 which was the most popular disco song of that year. Back in May of this year, Kygo released his third studio album titled Golden Hour. The album had 18 tracks, with three tracks released exclusively for the Japanise version of the album.

