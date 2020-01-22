The Debate
Vin Diesel’s Shirtless Picture From Beach Has Left Fans In Awe | Pics Inside

Hollywood News

Vin Diesel took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself shirtless at a beach. Fans filled the comment section of the picture with love. Take a look

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
vin diesel

There is no doubt that Vin Diesel is one of the hunkiest men in Hollywood. But in films, his roles range from a strong man to a tree. With roles like Dominic Toretto, Xander Cage, and Groot, he has gone on to become one of the most famous actors in the world. Recently, Vin Diesel took to his Instagram to share a beach picture. After he posted the picture, fans have been showing their love on the post. Take a look at Vin Diesel’s beach picture here.

Read Also| Vin Diesel REVEALS How He Felt After Watching The Four Minute Trailer Of Fast & Furious 9

Vin Diesel’s shirtless picture has left fans in awe:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

In this picture, we can see Vin Diesel in a standing shirtless at a beach. He is seen holding an aqua colour surfboard and candidly looking at the side. He is seen in a cream three-quarter pant with black design on it. Vin Diesel captioned the picture by writing “We will find a way, or we will make one...Barca BC #Hannibalbarcatrilogy”.

Read Also| Will Deepika Padukone Star In Xander Cage 4? Vin Diesel Drops Major Hint

Vin Diesel's photos

Many fans in the comment section wrote “Yes, you're hottest 🔥🔥” and “Wow Sexy 👍👏💪💪💪💕💕💕💕”. Other than this many fans used heart-eyed and red heart emoji’s to show their love for Vin Diesel. Few fans also asked him about his upcoming films. 

Read Also| Vin Diesel Hints Fans About The New Trailer Release Of Fast & Furious 9

On the professional front 

Recently, Vin Diesel had come out to the public and had said that after seeing the 4-minute trailer of Fast & Furious 9 he was speechless and had added that the fans will love to see the trailer. Fast and Furious 9 stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and Michael Rooker. The film will be directed by Justin Lin. 

Read Also| Vin Diesel's Daughter Follows Father's Footsteps With Role In Fast And Furious: Spy Racers

Image courtesy: Vin Diesel Instagram

 

 

Published:
