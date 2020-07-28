Vinne Jones Reveals That His Juggernaut Was "mugged Off" In 'X-Men: The Last Stand'

X-Men: The Last Stand was undoubtedly one of the worst films from Fox's X-Men franchise. The movie went through several production issues and script changes, which led to a poorly developed final product. One of the most criticized aspects of the film was the depiction of the Juggernaut.

Juggernaut is one of the X-Men's most deadly and iconic enemies, but the Juggernaut in X-Men: The Last Stand absolutely failed at impressing fans. The film's version of Juggernaut was slammed by fans and critics alike for his terrible prosthetic look and his campy acting. After facing years of criticism, Vinne Jones, the actor who played Juggernaut, is finally opening up about what went wrong with his character in X-Men: The Last Stand.

Vinne Jones reveals what caused the failure of his version of the Juggernaut

Speaking to an online portal, Vinne Jones revealed that he loved the role, but he basically got "mugged off" in the final product. Vinne Jones stated that he was cast by Matthew Vaughn, the original director for X-Men: The Last Stand. Vinne Jones also claimed that Vaughn's script was great and that his role in the film would have also been amazing. In fact, Vinne Jones was so committed that he signed up as the Juggernaut for three films.

However, Matthew Vaughn left the project midway and the director's position was taken over by Brett Ratner. Vinne Jones claimed that Brett Ratner basically dissolved the character. Vinne added that he was just in his trailer half the time. He even stated that X-Men: The Last Stand was the most disappointing job he had ever done.

Further, Vinne Jones revealed that the character he played on screen was not the same Juggernaut he had signed up for. The actor stated that his character and dialogue was taken away from the film. Vinne Jones even confronted the director about this change in his character. Ratner just told him to wait as the writers were still working on giving him screen time. However, that never happened and Vinne never got the screen time he wanted.

Vinne Jones even claimed that X-Men: The Last Stand was his most disappointing project yet. What was even more upsetting was that many fans blamed him for the character's failure in the film. Vinne Jones finally stated that the Juggernaut he signed up for was not the same Juggernaut he got to play in the film.

