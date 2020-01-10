WandaVision And Other Most-anticipated Upcoming Shows Of Hollywood In 2020

Directors and moviemakers are trying to present their creativity through many creative stories and plots. After the audience responding enthusiastically to online shows, many are now shifting to the medium with distinct tales of interesting characters.

Till now many online dramas like Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why, Inside Edge, Made in heaven, and more have gained a lot of love from the audience. So, here is a list of the some of the most anticipated and much-awaited shows that are all set to release in 2020.

WandaVision

One of the most awaited Marvel-Disney+ series set to air in 2020 is WandaVision. The romantic superhero series was previously slated to release on spring 2021. The series is going to focus on Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany's Vision and fans will get to see the insights of their romance.

The MCU show is expected to be half sitcom and half MCU spectacular as per Kevin Feige's announcement. This makes the venture more intriguing and exciting, having many implications for the rest of the MCU too, with Scarlet Witch who is going to appear next in 2021's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Falcon & Winter Soldier

Talking about Marvel's most interesting TV projects this year, one can never ignore the iconic pair Falcon & Winter Soldier. The superhero drama series is expected to continue the MCU journeys of Sam Wilson (played by Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (played by Sebastian Stan) post Avengers: Endgame.

It is going to focus on how Captain America is replaced after the shield that he gave to Sam. However, the government is bringing in John Walker as US Agent (played by Wyatt Russell). The most exciting part about this Disney+ series is the return of Captain America: Civil War villain Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter.

Invincible

Robert Kirkman, known for his popular comic books has created the character of Invincible. The comic book character of the famous writer is going to be turned into a TV show, Invincible which will feature on Amazon Prime and its growing list of superpowered offerings.

The storyline of the animated series will show Mark, a teenager whose father is the world's most powerful superhero. Mark starts developing his powers as he turns 17. The series filled with great visuals and a quirky plot. The show has not yet gotten a release date but fans expect it to release in the latter half of 2020.

