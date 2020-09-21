'WandaVision' Cast Features Talented Actors Who Will Be Seen Reprising Their Roles

WandaVision is all set to add to the list of movies and shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year in December. The series is said to be a blend of classic television and MCU in which Wanda Maximoff, who has been living an idealized suburban life begins to speculate that everything is not as it seems to be. So, let’s take a look at the WandaVision cast and characters along with the official trailer.

'WandaVision' Cast and characters

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch

Elizabeth Olsen will essay the role of Wanda Maximoff and it is stated that the series will disclose why she will be called Scarlet Witch as this hasn’t been mentioned anywhere in her previous MCU movies. Wanda Maximoff is an Avenger who has the power to more than manipulating someone’s mind.

Paul Bettany as Vision

Paul Bettany’s character, Vision, first appeared in the Avengers: Age of Ultron and died in Avengers: Infinity War. The character of Paul Bettany is an android and an Avenger that was created by artificial intelligence Ultron, J.A.R.V.I.S. and the Mind Stone.

Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis

Kat Dennings will be playing the role of Darcy Lewis who has also appeared in Thor and Thor: The Dark World. She essayed the role of a friend of Jane, Thor's human girlfriend, and will be seen in WandaVision too.

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

Teyonah Parris will be playing the role of Monica Rambeau, whose younger version was a part of the movie Captain Marvel. She is the daughter of Maria Rambeau, who is the friend of Carol Susan Jane Danvers.

Randall Park as Jimmy Woo

Randall Park will once again to essay the role of Jimmy Woo, the FBI agent who was earlier seen in the movie Ant-Man and the Wasp. The character of Jimmy Woo has also been taken from the Marvel comics. The actor is also known for his work in The Interview, Fresh Off The Boat, The Office, to name a few.

Will Quicksilver be in 'WandaVision'?

Evan Peters has essayed the role of Quicksilver in the past Marvel series and is Wanda's twin. The casting is still under speculations and any news of including Evan Peters in the cast hasn’t been confirmed yet. So, fans will have to wait for the time being to know about Quicksilver’s role in WandaVision.

Who is the villain in 'WandaVision'?

A lot of speculations are there as to which character will be the villain of WandaVision. While there are chances of a cameo from Doctor Strange, there are equivalent chances of some characters from the Marvel comics to appear as a villain. Characters namely Doctor Doom, Agatha Harkness or Ultron are expected to play a villain.

Image Source- Snip from the trailer of WandaVision on Youtube

