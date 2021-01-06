WandaVision Composer Kristen Anderson-Lopez Hints At "epic" Season Arc

WandaVision cast Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision. The upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus has caught much attention. WandaVision plot details are kept under wraps, but the composer of the show has now spilled some details.

Marvel’s WandaVision composer teases epic first season arc

Marvel recently announced that award-winning duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez has penned down the original theme song for WandaVision. Now Kristen teased what the series will offer the fans via Twitter. She wrote that the show is not only funny and gripping but also the most innovative one. The composer mentioned that she is “so grateful” to be a smart part of the “inventive” series.

All I can say is that in addition to being fun, funny and gripping @wandavision is perhaps the most innovative use of “form is content” storytelling I’ve ever experienced in my life. We are so grateful to be a small part of this inventive series. — Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) January 5, 2021

A fan asked her if the WandaVision plot has different stories in each episode. Kristen Anderson-Lopez replied that each episode is a “super-satisfying” story. She hinted that it is part of a larger and epic season arc. Check out her tweet below.

Like all binge-worthy series, each episode is a super-satisfying story which is part of a larger (in this case epic!) season arc. And that’s all I’m saying. Experience it on @disneyplus Jan 15! — Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) January 5, 2021

Kristen Anderson-Lopez shared her feeling on working on WandaVision for its theme song. She told Marvel that the series is such a cool, strange, one-of-a-kind project. The composer mentioned that when the director Matt Shakman – an old friend from her college days – pitched it to them, they did not have to think about it. Kristen stated that they loved the bright feeling of American sitcoms mixed with a deep sense of unease the story had, and it was a “really inviting” challenge to help set that tone.

WandaVision will depict several classic shows from the ‘80s and ‘90s. Robert Lopez said that he grew up in the 1980s watching shows from every decade on the networks all day long. Episodes from I Love Lucy, Brady Bunch, and Family Ties shaped who he is and how he moves through the world. So he noted that this project was a dream come true for him.

🎶 They're a newlywed couple, just moved to town 🎶 @MarvelStudios' #WandaVision starts streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus featuring original theme songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. pic.twitter.com/9RlYZ7Fwgd — Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 4, 2021

WandaVision's cast also includes Kat Dennings returning as Darcy Lewis, with Randall Park reprising Agent Jimmy Woo. Kathryn Hahn will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut as the lead characters’ plucky neighbour. Teyonah Parris will play the adult Monic Rambeau, a character that was first introduced in Captain Marvel.

The series is confirmed to have nine episodes, but it is unclear if all the episodes will be out together or on a weekly basis, like Star Wars: The Mandalorian. WandaVision is set to arrive on Disney+ on January 15, 2021. It will be the first project in Phase four of MCU, along with being the first Marvel series.

