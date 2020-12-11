WandaVision Final Trailer & New Poster Out; Fresh Glimpse At The "unusual" Couple's World

WandaVision is an upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus. It has Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany returning as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Vision, respectively. Now the second and final trailer of the show has been released with a new poster.

Also Read | Paul Bettany Says WandaVision Is A "beautiful Puzzle" With Many Firsts For MCU Fans

WandaVision trailer 2 and poster

During the recently held Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day, Marvel Studios dropped several exciting projects and trailers for their upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Phase Four. It includes a brand-new WandaVision poster along with its final trailer. It will be the first series that continues to expand the MCU on Disney Plus.

The new WandaVision trailer shows the two titular characters in a sort of dreamland. It shows them living happily together in a suburban house. As new people come in, their existence is questioned. The government authorities also get involved as Maximoff is living in her fantasy. Mind Stone also makes an appearance in the clip. In the end, Wanda and Vision are holding hands getting ready to fight the unknown. WandaVision release date is set for January 15, 2021. Check out the footage below.

Also Read | Elizabeth Olsen Shares What Excites Her The Most About WandaVision Series On Disney+

Also Read | Paul Bettany Reveals Practical Reason Of Filming 'WandaVision' In Front Of A Live Audience

New WandaVision poster

Image Source: Marvel.com

Also Read | 5 Most Asked Questions About 'WandaVision' Answered Ahead Of Its Release

WandaVision cast has Kat Dennings making a comeback as Darcy Lewis from Thor and Thor: The Dark World. Randall Park reprises his role as Agent Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp. Kathryn Hahn will make her MCU debut as a plucky neighbor, along with Teyonah Parris who will portray the adult Monica Rambeau, who was introduced in Captain Marvel.

The series takes place after the event of Avenger: Endgame. It will show the two leads as they live their ideal suburban life but soon starts to suspect that things are not as they seem. There are several questions regarding the series, especially how Vision can come to life after his death in the movie. It is speculated that everything could just be an illusion created by Wanda Maximoff. Plot details are kept under wraps.

WandaVision is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Shaeffer serving as head writer. It is said to consists of six episodes. The show will be linked to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch. WandaVision release date was previously December 2020 but was postponed due to delay caused by coronavirus or COVID-19. The series has generated good buzz among the audiences as they are eager to see the MCU expanding.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.