'WandaVision To Reflect Anxiety And Chaos Of 2020,' Says Executive Producer Jac Shaeffer

WandaVision cast has Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision. The upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus has garnered great buzz among the audiences. WandaVision plot has been kept under wraps, but now the producer of the project has hinted that it will reflect the chaos that 2020 had.

WandaVision EP says the series will reflect on the anxiety and chaos of 2020

In a recent interview with SFX magazine, showrunner Jac Shaeffer revealed a few details about the WandaVision plot as she talked about its delay due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The head writer said that she feels “really grateful and thrilled” that the series is coming out in January 2021.

The executive producer mentioned thinks that the WandaVision plot is suited to this moment in time. She stated that their show offers a lot of comforts and a lot of solace and respite in many ways. And many of them are not entirely intentional, but fortuitous.

Jac Shaeffer added that WandaVision is a reflection of a lot of the anxiety that everyone is feeling, and a lot of the pathos and the chaos of this last year, 2020, so it feels “very right” to him. The EP believes that Marvel feels the same way as well. She mentioned that she talked about it all the time and they feel great about the show. Shaeffer asserted that there is something special about the timing.

WandaVision cast has Kat Dennings making a comeback as Darcy Lewis from Thor and Thor: The Dark World. Randall Park reprises his role as Agent Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp. Kathryn Hahn will make her MCU debut as a plucky neighbour, along with Teyonah Parris who will portray the adult Monica Rambeau, who was introduced in Captain Marvel.

The show takes place after the event of Avenger: Endgame. It will depict the two leads as they live their ideal suburban life but soon starts to suspect that things are not as they seem. There are several questions regarding the series, especially how Vision can come to life after his death in the movie. WandaVision is expected to have six episodes and is scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus on January 15, 2021.

