Are X-Men In Marvel? 'WandaVision' Episode 5 May Just Have Introduced X-Men Into MCU

WandaVision has been getting deeper into the story as more episodes go by. WandaVision episode 5 introduced Evan Peter's Quicksilver in the mix. What does this mean for the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Are the X-Men in Marvel Universe finally? The most recent WandaVision episode left a lot of questions to be answered.

Marvel Cinematic Universe has already introduced parallel universes and alternate dimensions through their 2016 film, Doctor Strange. There have been hints throughout their movies that theirs is not the only universe. Other rumours had already been going that Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness (Multiverse is in the name), and Spider-Man 3 were going to be dealing with Multiverses. It's been announced that WandaVision's story will directly connect to Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness. So, they haven't actually recast Pietro in the WandaVision. The version of Quicksilver who appears on the show is the very same Quicksilver from the X-men universe and this is Marvel's way of introducing the multiverse.

Are X-Men In Marvel WandaVision?

Evan Peters has previously portrayed the role of Quicksilver in multiple X-Men films produced by 21st Century Fox. Evan Peters's version of Quicksilver was very well received and became an instant fan favourite. Fans felt he portrayed the speedster much better than Aaron Taylor Johnson. The only problem was Evan Peters was part of the X-men and the right of his character belonged with Fox studios. Since then Marvel has bought out 21st Century Fox and all its related properties. This essentially means, Marvel now owns X-Men, Fantastic 4, Deadpool etc. and any of these characters could be introduced into the current Marvel Cinematic Universe without any issues. There were also hints that this was going to happen soon.

By this theory essentially, Marvel has basically made the X-Men canonical in their universe. If Quicksilver exists, then so do all the other X-Men. It's just a matter of time till they show up. Another thing that makes this more believable is the announcement that Deadpool 3 is going to be part of the MCU. The Deadpool films also had mutants and Xavier's school which are all linked to X-Men. So, in a way, Marvel has already introduced X-Men into Marvel Universe. It's only a matter of time before more X-Men characters start to show up.

