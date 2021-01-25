'WandaVision' Creator Jac Schaeffer Reveals Its Thanos Snap Moment; Read Details

WandaVision cast has Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlett Witch and Paul Bettany as the Vision. It is a Marvel series streaming on Disney+ Hotstar premium. The show has garnered immense appreciation with just currently available three episodes. Now, creator Jac Schaeffer has revealed the moment that gives the series its own Thanos snap scene in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Also Read | Kevin Feige Explains Why'WandaVision' Could Only Be Done For Television And Not As A Movie

WandaVision creator reveals its Thanos Snap scene

In the premiere episode titled Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience, newlywed couple Wanda Maximoff and Vision try to impress the latter’s hardheaded boss Arthur Hart (Fred Melamed) and his wife Mrs. Hart (Debra Jo Rupp). When Mr. Hurt interrogates them about their history, they cannot come up with answers. Soon, he begins to choke on his dinner and Mrs. Hart gets distressed as she repeatedly tells her husband to “stop it” and then requests it from Wanda.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, WandaVision creator and head writer Jac Schaeffer recalled the day the choking bit occurred to her. She said that the idea of it was “so delicious” and made her question that in a Marvel property if they can make a human being choking horribly and make it just macabre and meaningful. The showrunner mentioned that she wanted the scene to have the stakes feel as high as Thanos snapping away half the universe in Avengers: Infinity War.

Schaeffer admitted that she does not know if that is actually what the scene turned out to be, but her goal was always to lull audiences into the sitcom setting. She asserted that when she shot it on the day with the live audience, it was “so satisfying and validating” because audiences had sort of been lulled into the funny sitcom sequences, and then when the choking moment happed, she could hear a pin drop.

Also Read | 'WandaVision' Star Paul Bettany Thought Kevin Feige Was Firing Him From The MCU

Also Read | WandaVision Director Matt Shakman Defends Weekly Release Citing 'The Mandalorian' & 'GOT'

WandaVision plot shows Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two super-powered beings living idealised suburban lives – who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. Kat Dennings and Randall Park reprise their MCU roles as Darcy Lewis and Agent Jimmy Woo in the WandaVision cast. It also includes Kathryn Hahn and Teyonah Parris make their MCU debut as Agnes and Monic Rambeau, respectively, along with Jolene Purdy, Emma Caulfield Ford, and others. Directed by Matt Shakman, it is expected to have nine episodes with each dropping on every Friday until March. It is the first MCU series and the first project in MCU Phase Four.

Also Read | 'WandaVision' Role Of Monica Rambeau Wasn't Originally Planned Out, Says Mary Livanos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.