WandaVision Episode 3: The Brady Bunch And Other Comic Book Easter Eggs

WandaVision episode 3 dropped on January 22. Episode 3 continues the story of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they navigate the suburban American family life. Episode 3 of WandaVision has tons of references from a lot of other pop culture. The story also draws heavily from the original Marvel comics, mainly the House of M storyline.

Brady Bunch House Easter Eggs

This WandaVision episode draws heavily from the 70s’ style of TV shows. The main influence for this episode is clearly the TV show The Brady Bunch. Wanda and Vision’s house in this episode has been constructed very similarly to The Brady Bunch house interior. Like the staircase is almost exactly similar to the one found in the 70s’ show. This episode is a homage to the style of 70s’ TV shows.

There are also a few other references from The Brady Bunch set. In one particular scene, Vision is practicing changing diapers on a doll. The doll is actually Kitty Karry-All, one of Cindy favourite toys from The Brady Bunch TV show. In early episodes, one of the episodes is centred around this very doll going missing.

Other Easter Eggs you may have missed

1. Wanda gives birth to twins, Billie and Tommie, just like how she does in the comics. Their kids are reportedly going to be Wiccan and Speed, the superhero kids of Wanda from the comics.

2. The easter egg ads continue. In episode 1 it was the Stark Industries toaster and episode 2 had a Hydra watch. This week's episode brings with it another little easter egg in the form of Hydra Soak Luxury Bath Soap.

3. There are a lot of hidden references that the world Wanda and Vision are living in is not real but a simulation. There are also many references to Mephisto, who is rumoured to be the villain of the series.

4. They straight-up name call Ultron in a scene where Wanda remembers she had a twin brother Pietro. Geraldine, who is actually Monica Rambeau from Captain Marvel, tells Wanda that Ultron killed her brother.

A lot happened on this week’s episode of WandaVision. You can catch all 3 episodes and the upcoming episodes every Friday on Disney Plus. The 2021 Marvel slate of TV shows has just begun with a lot of highly anticipated shows to come like Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye.

