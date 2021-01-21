Wandavision's New Episode Could Answer These 5 Burning Questions

MCU’s WandaVision recently premiered. The show premiered by releasing its first two episodes. The WandaVision premiere sets up the superhero couple in a perfect suburban setting and they are living happily. But even though everything seems perfect, but this perfection is adding mystery to the plot. Hence here are some questions that the WandaVision’s next episode could answer.

5 questions that WandaVision's next episode could answer

1. Why are Vision and Wanda living in Westview?

Wanda and Vision are living in Westview like any other normal suburban couple. But Wanda and Vision are not a normal couple, they are superheroes. Hence them living in Westview seems odd because they belong on the frontline fighting villains and protecting the planet. Wanda and Vision’s suburban life could also be a coverup for a bigger mission they are hiding from their fellow neighbours.

2. What is Westview?

Westview itself seems odd and too idyllic. A town where nothing itself creates a lot of questions. Westview could be a town that the two superheroes created for themselves to hide their true identity. The American suburb could also be all part of Scarlet Witch’s vision. Hence Wandavision’s new episode could spill some details about this absurd setting.

3. Who is observing Wanda and Vision?

When Wandavision’s first episode ends, the couple is being observed and monitored on a screen. This mysterious observer could be none other than S.W.O.R.D. As many MCU fans are aware, S.W.O.R.D. is Marvel’s top-secret intelligence agency. Hence Wandavision’s new episode could reveal some major details about the agency.

4. How is Vision alive?

Infinity War marked the death of many MCU heroes. Vision was one of them. Thanos ended up killing him by ripping off the Mind Stone from his forehead. He was not even part of Avengers: Endgame. So how did Wandavision’s plot resurrect this MCU hero? In which timeline does Wandavision exist?

5. How is Tony Stark connected to Wandavision?

Wandavision’s first two episodes featured two simple yet mysterious commercials. One commercial that is grabbing everybody’s attention is the toaster commercial. This commercial of a toaster dropped a major Easter Egg when it mentioned that it has been produced by Stark Industries. Hence the next episode could reveal how Tony Stark is connected to this plot. Can we expect him to join the series or connect it to the Avengers plotline?

