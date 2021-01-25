Who Is Geraldine In 'WandaVision'? How Is She Connected To Monica Rambeau?

Geraldine was first introduced in episode 2 of WandaVision as one of the neighbourhood ladies. By the end of the episode, she became the magical assistant of Wanda and Vision’s magic show. There’s always been a mysterious air around her character. So really, who is Geraldine in WandaVision?

Who is Geraldine From WandaVision?

At the beginning of the episode, the viewers are oblivious to who Geraldine is. Initially, she's just a casual side character, a resident of the locality where Wanda and Vision live. By the end of the episode; however, things take a sudden twist. Geraldine starts to say some truly bizarre things, giving viewers a hint that she may not be who she really claims to be. She straight-up name drops Ultron, says that he's the one who killed Wanda's brother.

Once she reveals the truth about Ultron, Geraldine's appearance changes to that of Monica Rambeau. Also, the actor's IMDb page reveals that she actually plays the role of Monica Rambeau in WandaVision. So, it appears Geraldine is not who she seems to be. Rather her real identity is that of Monica Rambeau, who first appeared in Captain Marvel. Who is Monica Rambeau? Traditionally, in Marvel Comics, Monica has somewhat superhuman abilities. Let's take a look at Monica Rambeau's powers.

Monica Rambeau's Powers

In Marvel Comics, Monica Rambeau is a superhero who fights alongside Captain Marvel. Monica has a whole host of different powers. She is arguably one of the strongest characters in the comics. Essentially, her powers are controlling electricity and all forms of energy. She has the ability to transform herself into pure energy.

She can travel at light-speed. She can shoot projectiles of energy. She has access to and a sort of bond with all the energy in the universe. It's still unclear, however, what powers she has on the show. In the show, she appears to be working as a spy for S.W.O.R.D. - the secret agency which has been keeping tabs on Wanda and trying to wake her up from the illusion she has been trapped in.

How did Monica Rambeau get her powers in the comics? In the comics, Monica Rambeau gets her powers in an accident with a very high tech alien machine which sort of worked as a wish-granting energy source- called Psyche-Megatron. Fans are yet to see if this is what her backstory will be in WandaVision.

