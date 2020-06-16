Want To Go On A Date With Keanu Reeves? Here's A Virtual Date For Fund Raising By The Star

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has "promised" a virtual date for those who will help raise funds for a cancer charity. According to reports, the actor will be answering questions about him and share a glass of wine on an online video call. Read on to know more details:

Keanu Reeves will go on a virtual date

Keanu Reeves has reportedly ''promised'' a virtual date for those who will help the actor raise funds for children's cancer charity. Reports suggest that the highest bidder will get an opportunity to be a part of the virtual date with the Matrix actor. It is for an organisation by the name of Camp Rainbow Gold. This organisation's mission is to "provide emotionally empowering experiences to Idaho's children diagnosed with cancer and their families".

It is also reported that the actor himself has been donating for the cause for years now. He has said he does this quietly to honour his sister who battled a form of cancer. Several other Hollywood celebs have also been working towards the betterment of children suffering from cancer. They include Kirsten Vangsness, Justin Bieber, and others. Besides the Matrix actor, former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke has also stepped forward to raise funds for the children who are affected by cancer.

The singer will be performing live on the internet, according to the reports. Rob Paulsen, who is a noted voice actor, will be contributing towards this charity event. In the past, fans of Hollywood have seen celebrities stand up for several causes and initiate many charity events. Previously, Ryan Reynolds, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Kylie Jenner, Shawn Mendes, Rihanna, and others have been involved in charity works.

Kylie Jenner, who is one of the top American models, donated around $1 million to a Coronavirus relief organisation, according to reports. The same reports also stated that music artist Shawn Mendes has donated over $175000 to the SickKids Foundation, which is based in Toronto, to help those who are severely affected by COVID-19. Jay-Z and Rihanna have also come forward and donated to the cause.

