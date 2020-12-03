Tom & Jerry Reboot And More Warner Bros. Projects Could Land At HBO Max And In Theatres

Tom & Jerry is an upcoming live-action comedy film on the popular childhood characters of the same name by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. The trailer of the movie was released a few weeks ago and it brought nostalgia to many 90s born. As its premiere is awaited by the fans, the update on the project hints that it could miss the theatrical release at some places.

Tom & Jerry reboot movie may release on HBO Max and in theatres

The forthcoming Tom & Jerry film could be the new addition to the unique releasing strategy. According to Variety, Warner Bros. Pictures is considering to premiere the movie on HBO Max along with the theatres on its scheduled March 5, 2021 date, just like their tentpole Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot. The superhero film was considered to be a one-off but the report suggests that may not be the case.

Along with the new Tom & Jerry, the studios is planning to release a few more projects in hybrid streaming and theatrical outing. It includes biographical drama Judas and the Black Messiah starring Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield; Denzel Washington’s crime thriller The Little Things. Warner Bros even considered taking the same path with Mortal Kombat, an adaptation of the popular video game, but expect to postpone the movie’s big-screen debut instead.

Tom & Jerry plot

One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s “Tom & Jerry.” The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them.

Everyone’s favorite cat and mouse have made their way across the world and have finally arrived in New York City. Don't miss Tom and Jerry in their new trailer for #TomAndJerryMovie tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/N7RFc7s8Oa — Tom And Jerry Movie (@TomAndJerry) November 16, 2020

Tom & Jerry reboot cast has Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong. The film is directed by Fantastic Four, Think Like a Man, and Barbershop helmer, Tim Story, with the script penned by Kevin Costello. The adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable, work together to save the day. It is produced by Chris DeFaria. Adam Goodman, Steven Harding, Sam Register, Jesse Ehrman, Allison Abbate, and Story serve as executive producers. The movie has generated good among the audiences.

