Was Marie Osmond Fired From The Talk? Why Is She No Longer A Co-host On 'The Talk'

The news of American singer, actress, author, philanthropist and talk show host Marie Osmond exiting the talk show called The Talk comes after the show is all set to return for its 11th season in late September. Marie Osmond has however stepped out from being the co-host of the show after being on the show for just one season. The news has been confirmed by TheWrap as well as Deadline.

Why has Marie Osmond left 'The Talk'?

Marie Osmond's exit from The Talk came right after John Redmann also left the show in August. CBS had released an official statement which stated that they thank Marie Osmond for her insights on the show as well as her talents with the audience. For one year, Osmond had co-hosted the show titled The Talk along with famous personalities like Sharon Osborne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, and Carrie Ann Inaba. From the looks of it, there is no news on whether she left willingly or she was fired however her recent tweet makes us believe that all the decisions have been made in harmony.

Was Marie Osmond fired from The Talk?

Marie Osmond has always been a guest co-host more than 40 times in a span of the first 9 years of when The Talk was aired. She was then approached to become a regular host in May 2019 after the host of The Talk, Sara Gilbert, who is also the co-creator of the show, departed from the show to focus on ABC's The Conners.



Marie Osmond shared a heartfelt tweet confirming her departure from the show. This is what she wrote - "One of the highlights of my year at #TheTalk was working with my dear friend John Redmann (former EP and showrunner) and I’m excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing. Also, my husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed & remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!! So, at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him & visiting all the kids/grandkids".

One of the highlights of my year at #TheTalk was working with my dear friend John Redmann (former EP and showrunner) and I’m excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing. — Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) September 3, 2020

The Talk is a chat show which is expected to air for its 11th season, starting from late September. The show will have the remaining panellists until a new co-host is named officially. Meanwhile, Marie Osmond will next be seen in a movie called The Christmas Edition, she has two more movies in development as well.

