Star Trek Discovery Includes Non-binary & Transgender Characters For 1st Time

Star Trek: Discovery is introducing non-binary and transgender characters for the first time in the history of the Franchise. The official Twitter handle of CBS All Access revealed that Blue del Barrio and Ian Alexander would be portraying the characters on the show. Here is more information about the characters who will be seen in season 3 of the show.

Star Trek Discovery to portray non-binary characters

Welcome Blu del Barrio and @ianaIexander to the #StarTrekFamily! They will be playing Adira, Star Trek's first non-binary character, and Gray, Star Trek's first transgender character in #StarTrekDiscovery Season 3. Learn more about Blu in this @glaad Q&A: https://t.co/gd54tVl8p0 pic.twitter.com/WroJ32n7Cp — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) September 2, 2020

Michelle Paradise, the co-showrunner and executive producer, revealed in a statement to Deadline that they take pride in working closely with Blu del Barrio, Ian Alexander and Nick Adams. Reportedly, she further said that Star Trek has always tried to give visibility to underrepresented communities. Michelle told the media portal that Star Trek franchise believes in showing people that a future without division of any sort is completely within our reach.

Michelle further told the portal that the franchise has tried to create extraordinary characters to bring their stories to life. She further revealed that the characters will be called Adira and Gray and their stories will be brought to life with empathy, understanding, joy and empowerment. She further talked about the new actors who will be seen on the third season of the show.

Del Barrio would be making their acting debut in the Star Trek series and would be portraying a non-binary character on the show. They are a non-binary actor who was a final year student at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. Before making their debut in the Star Trek series, they have been acting in theatre and short films.

Alexander would also be seen in the Star Trek series as a recurring guest star. The actor has been featured in movies and shows like The OA and Lev, Every Day and Dead and Awake. Alexander has always supported transgender equality, racial justice and mental health awareness for LGBTQ+ youth.

Star Trek Discovery on Netflix details

Star Trek: Discovery is a Sci-fi available to watch on Netflix. The show has been created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman. The show stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif and Anthony Rapp in the lead. The show is based on Star Trek by Gene Roddenberry and enjoys wide popularity among the fans of the sci-fi genre.

