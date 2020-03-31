Lana Condor & Beau Anthony De La Torre's Hilarious TikTok Couple Flip Challenge; Watch

While people all over the world have been advised to remain under self-quarantine due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic outbreak, film industry celebrities seem to have taken the onus of entertaining their fans with their social media updates about their activities. With funny TikTok challenges going viral among celebrities, To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Lana Condor decided to try her hand at the Couple Flip Challenge along with her boyfriend, musician and actor Anthony De La Torre. The result turned out to be this hilarious video shared by the actor through her Instagram account.

Lana captioned her post by claiming right at the outset that she and her boyfriend have 'lost it' on day 14 of their self-quarantine. She added, "Here’s our attempt to do those 'couple challenge flip' thingies that we’ve been seeing on Tik Tok. And yes, it's as weird as it looks. Sorry in advance." Lana and Anthony get their fans' ribs tickling with this adorably failed attempt at keeping up with the challenge.

Have a look:

The hilarious video has their dog clearly stealing the show with the bewilderment of seeing its owners participate in a difficult yet funny task. Along the same lines, the couple also took the couple's quiz challenge which had been posted by Anthony through his Instagram account.

Have a look:

Impact of Coronavirus crisis

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus outbreak continues to cause distress all over the world with more than 8 lakh confirmed cases and death toll nearing 40 thousand.

