'To All The Boys 2' Movie Has Some Major Changes From Jenny Han's Novel; Here Is A List

To All the Boys 2: P. S. I Still Love You has is winning hearts ever since it was released on Netflix. The movie shows that Lara Jean Covey is torn between Peter Kevinsky and another recipient of her letters, John Ambrose McClaren. Many parts were cut out or changed from the book in the movie.

Here are some changes from the book in the movie

Where is Josh?

Josh, the neighbour of the Coveys and Lara's first interest in the first book, is missing from the second movie. The book, on the other hand, has Josh admitting that he wrongfully judged Peter. He was also friends with Lara Jean.

Lara Jean and Peter's first date

The movie shows the new lovebirds Peter and Lara Jean going to a fancy restaurant. The novel has the couple going to a casual date. They go to the movies and then eat in Peter's favourite restaurant named Biscuit Soul Food.

Lara and Peter's promise

Lara Jean and Peter make cute promises to each other in the movie as Lara Jean is worried that they will break up. They promise not to break each other's hearts. In the book, the two make another contract, like the one in the first part, that has some rules like “Lara Jean will only go to parties if she feels like it” and “Lara Jean and Peter will always tell each other the truth".

Lara Jean writes back to John Ambrose

While John Ambrose sends a letter to Lara Jean on Korean New Year, while in the books, she receives the letter on Valentine's day. The two exchange multiple letters with each other before they meet up for the time capsule party. Lara Jean asks John Ambrose through a letter to return her the original one.

The way Lara Jean and John Ambrose reconnect

The book has John Ambrose being the grandson of Stormy from the Belleview retirement home. That is how Lara Jean and John Ambrose meet. On the other hand, the movie has Lara Jean and John Ambrose both volunteering in Belleview.

The Halloween party

Lara Jean realises that she loves John Ambrose at the Halloween party in the movie. In the book, however, the two get caught in the rain after gym class. Ambrose holds her hand, and as they run she realises that she likes him.

Lara Jean's reason to choose Peter

In the movie, Lara Jean realises that she likes Peter after kissing John Ambrose. In the book, Lara Jean tells John that of all the boys, she would have picked him. She then says that Peter, however, got here first.

