Way Of X Is The New 'X-Men' Spin-off Comic Series By Marvel: Here's What You Need To Know

Marvel has introduced Way of X as the spin-off for the ongoing X Men comic series. The launch of Way of X comes in unexpected as the Nightcrawler stars on the front page of the comic book. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Way of X will be focusing on the spiritual side of the mutant society. Thus, as a result, the House of X mutant kid has been relocated to the island of Krakoa.

Way of X - The new 'X-Men' spin-off comic series by Marvel

This has now led to the formation of a new standalone society with new rules and laws set in motion. This new society led to the creation of Way of X by creator Simon Spurrier and Bob Quinn, who are known for their works with John Constantine: Hellblazer and Captain America comics respectively. The writers spoke to the above-mentioned news portal and revealed that it would be a lie to tell readers that it is a story of a new mutant religion. By the looks of the comic books, many readers assumed the Way of X comics to speak of a different narrative from a spiritual standpoint. However, the writers have begged to differ from this narrative and have mentioned that the spiritual narrative is just a point from where the comics start off.

The writers further added that Nightcrawler has realised that there is something wrong with the mutant kind. Thus he takes it upon himself to fix the wrong deeds done by those individuals. However, in his quest, he realises a cleansing of the mind and soul is required to set right all the wrongdoings. Knowing that this cannot be done with just a priest or prayers, he is hit with a different question. He knows that he has to fight them but he is unsure of the ways he can execute his mission. The writers have not revealed who his enemy can be in the comics and have said that it can be something entirely new. Besides the Nightcrawler, the series will also focus on Blink, Pixie, and Dr Nemesis who have recently been added to the X men mythos. The Way of X comics will be available digitally from April onwards, according to the news portal.

