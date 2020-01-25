Weinstein Rape Trial: Rosie Perez Reveals Annabella Sciorra Had Told Her About The Assualt

Actress Rosie Perez supported co-actor and friend Annabella Sciorra in her testimony for the Harvey Weinstein trial. Weinstein, who is a former Hollywood producer on trial for sexual assault, appeared in New York City Court on Wednesday as his one-month trial began.

Sciorra made a phone call

On Friday, the 55-year-old actress appearing before the NewYork jury said that Sciorra had told her in the early 1990s that the Hollywood producer had raped her (Sciorra) but she was too scared to go to the Police. Rosie Perez narrated an incident wherein Sciorra had made a phone call to her at “some point in 1993”. She further said that during the conversation her friend her told her that something had happened to her before revealing that it was rape.

Perez also said that Sciorra refrained from disclosing the name of her attacker at that point in time but after a few months, on another phone call, she revealed that it was Weinstein who was harassing her before saying that she was scared.

“I said, He’s the one that raped you. Please go to the police” Perez further testified. But Sciorra was terrified that Weinstein would destroy her and the actor did not go to the police. As the trial continued, Defence Lawyer Damon Cheronis asked Perez why she did not turn to the cops or go to her friend’s house immediately after she was informed about the assault. In her defence, Perez said, “I was being respectful.”

In yesterday’s hearing, Annabella Sciorra fought back tears as she gave her testimony in the trial court. Speaking to a jury of seven men and five women, Sciorra said that Weinstein barged in her apartment and raped her. Sciorra said that she tried to fight him off. Though her statements are too old to be pursued under the New York law, prosecutors are planning to use her statements to support their allegation that the accused is a sexual predator.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

