'Welcome To Sudden Death' Cast Features Michael Jai White As Army Man Jesse

Welcome to Sudden Death is an action-drama film which released in the year 2020. The plot of this film revolves around an ex-special forces officer, who is trying to rescue a man and his daughter who have been held hostage. The film has been directed by Dallas Jackson who is also a part of the writing team. The film is being loved for its thrilling screenplay and commendable performances. Here is a look at the cast of the film which carries this story well.

The cast of Welcome to Sudden Death

1. Michael Jai White as Jesse

Michael Jai White plays the lead role of Jesse in Welcome to Sudden Death. He is a celebrated actor who is also specialized in martial arts to pull off better action sequences. He has been a part of a variety of films and shows including Black Dynamite, Spawn, and The Dark Knight, amongst others.

2. Michael Eklund as Jobe

In Welcome to Sudden Death, Michael Eklund is seen playing the role of Jobe. He is an artist from Saskatoon who has left a considerable mark on the film industry. He is known for his roles in The Call, Eadweard, and The Divide. He has also won a bunch of awards for his performances.

3. Sabryn Rock as Diana

Sabryn Rock is seen playing the Welcome to Sudden Death character, Diana. She is a much-loved actor who has worked in various genres of films. She has been a part of entertaining pieces like Black Mirror and Nikita, amongst others.

4. Nakai Takawira as Mara

Nakai Takawira plays the key role of Mara in this action film. She is an artist from Canada who has been seen in a number of films and shows. She has worked in films like Four Walls and When Calls The Heart.

5. Lyric Justice as Ryan

Lyric Justice is seen playing the role of Ryan in this thriller. He is a celebrated artist who has worked in a number of critically acclaimed shows and films. He has been a part of films like Man Seeking Woman and Shoot the Messenger, amongst others.

6. Sagine Semajuste as Alisha

Sagine Semajuste is seen playing the role of Alisha in this film. She is a critically acclaimed actor who is also known for her quality writing. She has been a part of films like Unforgiving, Grand Army, and Shadowhunters, amongst others.

7. Gary Owen as Gus

Gary Owen plays Gus in this 2020 thriller. He is a singer and writer who has contributed to a number of successful films and shows. He has been a part of films like Ride Along, Think Like a Man and Daddy Day Care.

8. Anthony Grant as Milli

Anthony Grant plays the character of Milli in Welcome to Sudden Death. He is an actor from Canada who is well-known for his work as a writer and actor. He has worked in films and shows like Star Trek: Discovery, Private Eyes, and The Expanse.

9. Kristen Harris as Mayor

Kristen Harris is seen playing the role of Mayor in Welcome to Sudden Death. She is an artist from Alberta who has been spotted in various short yet pivotal roles. She has worked in films like Passionflower and Channel Zero, amongst others.

Read 'Winter Castle' Filming Locations: Know Where Winter Film Was Shot

Also read Borat 2 Cast: Read All About The Actors Who Will Reprise Their Roles In The Sequel

10. BJ Verot as Delta

BJ Verot plays Delta in this action-thriller piece. He is a much-loved actor who has been seen in a variety of films and shows. He has worked in entertainers like Echoes in the Ice, The Return and has also won multiple awards for his work.

Read 'Crossfire Trail' Cast List: Check Out Who Played Bo Dorn In The Film & Other Details

Also read 'Country At Heart' Cast: A List Of Actors And Characters They Play

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (NEXTLEVEL Movie Trailers)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.