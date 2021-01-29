Wendy Williams Recalls Her One-night-stand With Method Man; Says 'I Gave Him A Bath'

Wendy Williams of The Wendy Williams Show fame recently spoke about her alleged one-night-stand with American Hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan's member Method Man. In a recent virtual interview with DJ Suss One, Williams got candid about smoking a blunt, giving Method Man a bath and spilt the beans about her 'we-time' with the rapper. The 56-year-old had appeared on the talk show to promote her upcoming biopic titled Wendy Williams: The Movie.

Wendy Willams recalled her one-night-stand with Method Man

Talk show host Wendy Williams recently made a shocking revelation about her encounter with American rapper Method Man, ahead of the release of her highly-anticipated biopic tomorrow, i,e. January 30, 2021. During her interaction with DJ Suss One on his chat show, Williams said, "I smoked a blunt with Method Man while I gave him a bath and it was a one-night stand." She continued, "He’ll deny it, maybe not. It wasn’t in the movie because he is still very angry at me for being me and for telling the truth. It was one night. We were in the club, a fight broke out and gunshots broke out. The fight was ridiculous. The whole Wu-Tang was there but it was only Meth up in the rafters. And see, that’s where I go to observe everything because I was by myself."

She added, "He goes, 'Yo, Wendy!' Because he’d been on the show before and he was f’d up. I smelled the weed and I had weed but he had better. He rolled a blunt, we smoked a blunt, we watched the fight, we heard the gunshots, the cops came in. I guess I batted my eyes and, you know, rocked my shoulders and I said, ‘You wanna come over?’ And he said, 'Yeah, I’ll follow you.'"

The media personality concluded saying, "People didn’t even realize at the time it was Wendy and one of the biggest stars, the leader of the biggest group in the world, just left, got in her Pathfinder, and went back to her penthouse in Jersey City where she bathed him in her jacuzzi tub and smoked more weed, that was back in the coke days. I don’t remember what he did, I’m not gonna implicate him on that."

Check out Wendy Willams’ full interview below:

