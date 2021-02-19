The Big Day: Know All The Stunning Wedding Venues From The Netflix Documentary

Netflix's The Big Day follows six real-life couples who are ready to take the next step to their relationship in the most extravagant way. The show is no short of dreamy locations and beautiful bridal looks, it's a treat for the eye, especially amidst pandemic and travel restrictions. Here's every little detail you need to know about the wedding locations, in case you want to make your next trip there.

The Big Day wedding venue

Nikhita Iyar and Mukund Chillakanti

The first wedding takes place at the luxurious Leela Palace in Chennai. The bride and groom clearly made use of every nook and corner of the hotel with the many functions that took place there. From a grand Bollywood Night featuring celebrity choreographer Terence Lewis to an Alice in Wonderland-themed Mehendi Ceremony to the final wedding facing the private beach, bride Nikhita Iyar made sure everything matched up to her fairy tale fantasy.

Aman Kapur and Divya Khandelwal

The second couple of the show drifted 1.5 hours away from Jaipur to hold their atypical North Indian wedding at Alila Fort Bishangarh. The couple knew that they wanted to employ the villagers and promote sustainability through their wedding. Every cloth, print, flower arrangements were sourced locally. With the help of a wedding planner, they made their grand wedding possible with a budget of Rs.1,50,00,000/- The resort captures the most beautiful sunsets and encompasses a 230-year-old history. Aman and Divya's wedding included a welcome lunch, a Mehendi and Sangeet function and the finale night wedding.

Pallavi Bishnoi and Rajat Swarup

Pallavi and Rajat chose to make their wedding a little more closed and intimate at the MorBagh Farmhouse, Chhatarpur, Delhi. This private farmhouse is often graced by peacocks and offers stunning views of the suburbs. Although not very far from the city, Mor Bagh transformed itself into a getaway destination, boasting lush greenery and grand Mehel-like interiors.

Ami Pandya and Nitin Zacharias

Ami and Nitin held their wedding at every Indian's favourite wedding destination, Rajasthan. Tijara Fort Palace in Rajasthan truly makes one feel like a Prince more than a groom with so much royalty it has to offer. Tijara Fort Palace is a three-hour drive from Delhi or Jaipur. This beautiful Fort-Palace includes two Mahals, Rani Mahal and Aam Khas Mardana Mahal, both of which can be booked all together. The private setting overlooks mustard fields and countryside with artificial hanging gardens on the terrace. The Chattis-dari i.e a 36 doored central pavilion is ideal for weddings and is perfect for large crowds.

Gayeti Singh and Aditya Wadhwani

Much like Pallavi and Rajat, Gayati and Aditya, too, chose to keep things simple as they held all their formal functions, including the wedding, at home while the reception was held at the Amaara Farms. This 7000sqft banquet hall is perfect for sunset functions as its all-glass doors offer a stellar view of the countryside. The private garden outside was illuminated with fairy lights at their night function.

Tyrone Braganza and Daniel Bauer

Who wouldn't wish for a stunning beach wedding? Tyrone and Daniel had their wishes come true at Bay 15, Goa. The hotel offers a private beach that spans 600 running feet and 16 luxury Swiss-inspired wooden chalets where one can enjoy the most blissful views.

Images' Credit: Stills from the trailer of The Big Day

