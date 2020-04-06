What Did Noah Centineo, Dwayne Johnson And Others Do Over The Weekend?

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, many Hollywood male actors have been spending their time at home. While many Hollywood actors, as well as celebrities, took to their social media to share about their weekend quarantine plans, some also spoke about how they are surviving the quarantine. Many celebrities even shared some creative projects that they have come up with. Check out how Hollywood celebrities like Dwayne Johnson and Noah Centineo spent their weekends in quarantine.

Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo has been homebound and trying his luck and aiming. In a video shared by the actor, he is seen trying to aim for the dustbin. However, much to his displeasure he doesn’t make the shot. While sharing the video, he even captioned it with a ‘next time…’ Noah Centineo was seen wearing a navy blue coloured sweatshirt.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram and spoke about three other careers that he considered and dreamt of. In the fourteen-minute-long video, Dwayne Johnson spoke about wanting to be a country music singer, Heavyweight boxing champ as well as an NFL football player. He also mentioned an instance which made him feel that he can or that he wanted to pursue the following career paths.

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal posted a throwback monochrome picture and wrote about the photoshoot that he did before the pandemic. In the post, he mentions that although he was unaware of how things would go down. The photo still manages to emphasize what is actually important. He concluded by saying, ‘Hope everyone is taking care of themselves and staying safe, staying inside. Sending you all strength and love.’

John Krasinski

John Krasinski over the weekend released the second episode of his from home podcast series Some Good News. While he shared the promo of the episode on his social media account he also released the entire episode on weekend. He was joined by his wife Emily Blunt and several other celebrities joined in too, through a video call.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto took the art challenge or museum challenge over the weekend. The actor and singer shared a picture of a portrait as well as his head from the famous MET Gala costume. While posting the post on social media, Jared Leto mentioned, ‘Rembrandt, Head of John the Baptist (1648) #artchallenge #museumchallenge.’ (sic)

