What Happened To Carl In The Movie 'Up'? Here's What A Fan Theory Suggests

Pixar Animation Studios has a knack for captivating its fans with its heart-warming stories. The Pixar movies like Inside Out, Coco and the ending of Toy Story 3, left not only its young fans but also many adults, teary-eyed. One of the most heartwarming Pixar movies is Up. The film was released in 2009 and has a strong fan base to this day. Read on to find out, “What happened to Carl in Up?”

What happened to Carl?

Up starts with an opening montage of Carl and Ellie meeting for the very first time, falling deeply in love, marrying and growing old together. However, the 78-year-old Carl Fredricksen is left widowed and lonely after his beloved wife, Ellie passes away. While Ellie was alive, she and Carl often dreamed of going on an adventure and travelling to Paradise Falls in South America.

After Ellie’s death, Carl sets off on his adventure by converting his house into an incredible balloon-driven airship. The nine-year-old wilderness explorer Russell joins Carl on his voyage to the Paradise Falls. However lately a theory has been making rounds and it suggests that Carl actually died.

Did Carl in Up die?

A fan post on Reddit suggests that in reality Carl dies in the early moments of Up and he makes his journey to the Paradise Falls with Russell, in his afterlife. A reddit user named ‘bubonis’ stated that the notion of Carl turning his house into a floatable abode seems too unreal in the real world. Hence, this sort of thing can only be possible in the afterlife.

The theory further explains that Russell was actually Carl’s guardian angel after his death and is hoping to earn his angel wings by helping Carl. Moreover, Carl’s deep desire to go to Paradise Falls is actually a reflection of his desire to go to Heaven (Paradise Falls is actually Heaven).

Hence, when he successfully lands his house near the falls, his journey to heaven is complete. Pixar is known to add extra layers of emotions and twists into its films, hence this theory does seem credible. Moreover, Carl being able to carry his house by hundreds of helium-filled balloons has always seemed too good to be true.

What do we know about the film Up?

According to its IMDb page, the 2009 film Up, was created by Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Pictures. The film centres on an elderly widower named Carl Fredricksen who was played by actor Ed Asner. Helmed by Pete Docter and Bob Peterson, its music was composed by Michael Giacchino, who also made the music for The Incredibles and Ratatouille.

