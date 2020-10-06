'Start-Up' To 'Stranger 2', Here Are Some Korean Dramas To Enjoy On Netflix This October

Makers of various Korean dramas are all set to flood October with new releases along with ongoing dramas. For all international K-drama lovers, several series are available on Netflix, the OTT giant to binge. From Start-Up to Stranger 2, here are all the Korean dramas that viewers can enjoy in October exclusively on Netflix-

Also Read | Suzy And Nam Joo Hyuk Starrer 'Start-Up's ‘dreamy’ Second Poster Released By The Makers

Start-up

A star-studded cast including Bae Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, and Kang Han Na will be seen on-screen to deliver the tech-related story that Start-Up is. Four far-visioned individuals try to survive in the fictional Korean Silicon Valley, that is Sandbox. While love and relations will play a part, the drama is mostly about young individuals trying to make it big. The drama releases on October 17, 2020.

Also Read | Suzy And Nam Joo Hyuk In ‘sweet’ Stills Of Upcoming Drama ‘Start-Up’

Familiar Wife

Ji Sung as Cha Joo-hyuk and Han Ji-min as Seo Woo-jin will try to spruce up their married life in Familiar Wife. How the two have ordinary lives but end up in a fairy tale world living the life of their dreams, forms the plot of the new series. The drama has released on Netflix since October 1. Familiar Wife's cast also includes Jang Seung-jo and Kang Han-na in supporting roles.

Also Read | India's ICreate Signs MoU On Innovation With Israel's Start-Up Nation Central

Do Do Sol La La Sol

Go Ah Ra, Lee Jae Wook, Kim Joo Heon, Ye Ji Won, and Lee Soon Jae will come together in this musical romantic-comedy in Do Do Sol La La Sol. This is a first-ever lead role of Lee Jae Wook, who will be essaying the role of a pianist with dark secrets. Go Ah Ra on the other hand plays a bankrupt heiress, who now has nothing. Do Do Sol La La Sol's release is sometime in October, makers are yet to reveal the dates.

Also Read | Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk's 'Start-Up' Makers Release New Stills Of Kim Seon Ho’s Character

Record of Youth

Netflix’s Record of Youth talks about everything glamour. The lead actors Park So Dam and Park Bo Gum are creating quite the buzz with their chemistry in the ongoing drama. The drama is the final work of Bo Gum before enrolling into the mandatory military service. The drama has already reached the mid-way mark on Netflix. Record of Youth episodes has already reached the 10 episodes mark.

Stranger 2

After a successful season one, Stranger drama has released a season two. On Netflix, this drama has already reached the climax with a few episodes to go. This crime thriller has political tussles, power showdowns as well as some tinge of horror. The ongoing drama is a must-watch for October binge-watch sessions.

Promo Image Credits: tvN Official Instagram, Lee Jae Hyuk Instagram and Stranger 2 Netflix official Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.