'GLOW' Season 4 Cancelled By Netflix Due To The Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

Netflix has pulled the plug on another show due to the pandemic. The Netflix series GLOW has been cancelled after being renewed for its fourth and final season. GLOW is a show that revolved around a team of female wrestlers and their struggles. The show had to shut down their season four shoot after the Coronavirus pandemic.

The ongoing pandemic is affecting the schedules of many films and shows. Many productions have been halted or completely shut-down to avoid further infection. Apart from this, many production houses have pulled the plug on shows and movies since the pandemic began.

Now, according to Variety’s report, Netflix has pulled the plug on the GLOW season 4. The female-led comedy-drama had begun its season 4 shoot earlier this year. But the shoot was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic and its subsequent lockdown.

The Emmy-nominated comedy series involves a storyline about a group of professional female wrestlers. Since the GLOW cast is expected to be in close proximity of each other during the shoot, resuming the production process was difficult. According to the media portal’s report, all the series regulars have been paid the full amount for their parts on GLOW Season 4, even though the show is now cancelled.

The media portal’s report also mentioned GLOW creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. In this statement the showrunners mentioned that COVID-19 has killed “actual humans” and they called it a “national tragedy” and hence that should be everybody’s focus. The GLOW creators added that there many other issues that are happening in the world that are much bigger than their show ending.

They concluded this statement by saying that they are sad to not witness “15 women in a frame together again and their cast of weird clowns and heroic crew”. Apart from sharing this news about GLOW Season 4 being cancelled, the show creators also urged everybody to vote in the upcoming U.S. Elections.

But as mentioned earlier, GLOW Season 4 was not the only show to be cancelled due to the pandemic. Netflix previously pulled the plug on two of its other shows, namely – The Society and I Am Not Okay With This. ABC Network also cancelled the show Stumptown in September due to the pandemic.

