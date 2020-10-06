5 Shows Like 'Emily In Paris' To Enjoy After Bingeing The Netflix Series; See List

Netflix recently released the romantic-comedy show, Emily in Paris. The starrer was released on October 2, 2020. The series is helmed by Darren Star, who was also the creator of popular American series Sex and the City. The Netflix show features the stunning city of Paris and the exquisite French culture.

One of the key factors that attracted many fans towards the show are the glorious and highly fashionable outfits that Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) adorns as she walks down the numerous arrondissements of Paris. Ever since the show’s release, Twitter has been beaming with fans expressing their delight after watching the show. Read on to see a list of 5 shows like Emily in Paris.

5 shows like Emily in Paris

Younger (Hulu)

This Hulu show has also been created by Emily in Paris’ director Darren Star. The two shows are alike in many ways, aside from the fact that they are made by literals the same person. Younger is a rom-com masquerading as a workplace comedy. The show stars Sutton Foster as Liza Miller, a 40-year-old woman who took time off work to raise her daughter.

Liza has to lie about her age to back in the publishing world. Liza also has not one but two swoony love interests Nico Tortorella and Peter Hermann. Much like Emily, Liza also has an outspoken and supremely confident best friend. And while Emily is a rising star in the marketing world, Hilary Duff's character on the show is similarly talented and a rising editor in the book world.

The Carrie Diaries (CW)

A report on TV guide suggests that the CW series The Carrie Diaries was actually a prequel to Sex and the City. The '80s-set show, only lasted for two seasons. It is also more innocent and charming than Sex and the City as Carrie Bradshaw (AnnaSophia Robb) is a teenager. She has started an internship in the city and fell in love for the first time. Over the course of the show, she deals with heartbreak and family drama.

The Mindy Project (Hulu)

The Fox-turned-Hulu series The Mindy Project is another lookalike of Emily in Paris. The show was created by none other than Mindy Kaling, and it stars the actor in the lead role as Dr Mindy Lahiri. Ms Lahiri is a rom-com obsessed OBGYN who is surrounded by a number of quirky characters. She is living in New York and trying to find love while also excelling professionally.

Felicity (ABC)

In the new Netflix series, Emily discovers who she is and what she wants only when she leaves the comfort of home and moves far away to Paris. This is not much different from Felicity Porter’s story of self-discovery. Young Felicity leaves California for New York City. This college-set coming-of-age drama was created by Matt Reeves and J.J. Abrams. The show charts Felicity’s journey during her four years of college and the emotional ups and downs that accompany growing up, falling in (and out of) love. She also finds her true passion in life.

Jane the Virgin (Netflix)

One of the best-known drama’s of all time is CW's Jane the Virgin. This is a telenovela about a young woman who gets accidentally artificially inseminated. This show without a doubt features one of the best love triangles seen on television in years. Over the course of the show's five incredible seasons, Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) is constantly torn between two chiselled and young gentlemen, Rafael (Justin Baldoni) and Michael (Brett Dier). Like Emily, Jane also finds herself at crossroads in her life. While the viewers usually come to watch Jane The Virgin for the romance but they stay to follow the young woman’s journey.

