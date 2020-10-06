To The Lake Season 1: What Time Does the Show Release On Netflix?

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, people have been searching for series and movies from different genres to entertain themselves. Various OTT platforms are creating binge-worthy shows for their audience to watch. Recently, Netflix has announced the release of Russian series To the Lake Season 1. For thriller genre lovers, this is the perfect show to watch on the weekend. So, we have mentioned everything about To the Lake Season 1 including release date, time, and plot that you must check out right away.

What time does To the Lake release on Netflix?

To the Lake Season 1: To the Lake release date 2020

Ace OTT platform Netflix has recently dropped the trailer of To the Lake Season 1 on different social media channels. Additionally, it has announced To the Lake release date 2020 for viewers. The release date is October 7, 2020. Here are further details about the show's release time on Netflix.

To the Lake release time

The makers of To the Lake Season 1 have released the release date for its audience. However, not a lot of information is available about the release time on the digital streaming service. So, interested viewers can hit the bell icon on Netflix, which will notify them about To the Lake release date 2020 when it comes out.

To the Lake Season 1 plot

As per the description on Netflix’s official site, To the Lake Season 1 revolves around the life of a group as it faces the end of civilization after a terrifying plague strike. It loses love, humanity, and everything to survive. Meanwhile, To the Lake Season 1 is reportedly an adaptation of Yana Vagner’s book Vongozero. It tells the story of a man, who tries to save his girlfriend and ex-wife from a foreign virus in the backdrop of Moscow.

To the Lake Season 1 cast

To the Lake on Netflix features an ensemble star cast. Season 1 features Viktoriya Agalakova, Viktoriya Isakova, Kirill Käro Aleksandr Robak, Maryana Spivak, Natalya Zemtsova, and Aleksandr Yatsenko, among others, in pivotal roles. Check out the trailer of To the Lake on Netflix:

