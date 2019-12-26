What Happened To Charli D'Amelio And How Did She Rise To Fame?

All the Tik Tok users must recognize this sensation called Charli D'amelio. The 15-year-old Tik Tok star has created a huge buzz around herself. Her followers on the app have always appreciated her dance and lip-syncing videos. Her videos are very popular and she has gained a lot of popularity, thanks to her videos. She rose to fame really fast as in less than three months, Charli tweeted about her reaching 100k followers on Tik Tok.

Here is her tweet announcing 100k followers

in honor of hitting 100k, i will start my youtube channel. so comment questions to be featured in my first video, use hashtag #charlihit100k !!! — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) August 30, 2019

Charlie, as of now, has about 12.8 million followers on the Tik Tok app and about 2.3 million followers on Instagram. Her followers and the fans are still shocked to learn that she is only 15 years old. In an interview with a media publication, the TikTok star revealed that she was confused about her gaining popularity. She said that she wished she had an explanation about what happened but she had no idea.

There have also been rumours regarding Charli D'Amelio and Lilhuddy being in a relationship. The pair has appeared on many of each other's Tik Tok videos, but there has been no evidence to suggest that they are in a relationship. The two are mostly seen doing many goofy and funny videos on the app. There are many fans who enjoy seeing the two of them together and also many fans have claimed that Charli D'Amelio and Lilhuddy are relationship goals.

