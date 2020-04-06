What Happened To Joe Exotic? Why Is The 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic In Jail?

The Tiger King Joe Exotic became the talk of the town after Netflix US released a docu-series named Tiger King. Joseph Maldanado-Passage, popularly know as Joe Exotic is being held at the FMC Worth prison after he was sentenced to 22 years of imprisonment. While many know Joe Exotic for his skills with big cats, people are unaware of the reason why Joe was given imprisonment in the first place.

ALSO READ | Joe Exotic's Coronavirus Diagnosis Has Left Netizens Confused, Here's Why

Why is Joe Exotic in jail?

Joe Exotic was the owner of the GE Exotic Animal Park from Oklahoma, which was home to more than 1200 animals. Joe claimed himself to be the most prolific breeder of tigers in the USA. He became famous for his zoo antics and used the animals for dangerous stunts.

ALSO READ | Netflix's 'Tiger King' A.ka. Joe Exotic Tests Positive For Coronavirus While In Jail

The Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin soon targetted Joe for his antics and his treatment of animals. Baskin took upon herself to insult and call out Exotic, which disturbed and frustrated him. As per a news source, Joe Exotic then paid a hitman to target Carole and gave him $3,000. According to the US Attorney's Office Western District Unit of Oklahoma, Joe also promised the hitman more money if he is successful.

After he was convicted, it was slowly revealed that Joe killed five tigers, sold baby lemurs and also falsified paperwork to claim that these animals were donated. It was also revealed that Joe designated on delivery forms and veterinary inspection certificates that these animals are being donated or transported from exhibition only. They were being sold in interstate commerce.

ALSO READ | Shaquille O'Neal Says Joe Exotic Is 'not My Friend' While Defending 'Tiger King' Cameo

Joe was found guilty for two counts of murder-for-hire, eight for violating the Lacey Act for falsifying wildlife records and nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act. He has filed a lawsuit for $94 million in damages against the Department of the Interior, a prosecutor and many others. He also claims that the case against is based on perjured testimony and discrimination for being 'an openly gay male.'

ALSO READ | Trevor Noah Compares Donald Trump To 'Tiger King' Sensation, Joe Exotic

When does Joe Exotic get released from jail?

Joe Exotic was sentenced to 22 years of imprisonment. The Tiger King will be serving his time in jail until the year 2042. AS per a news article, he is eligible to apply for parole after 2034.

In recent news, Joe Exotic was quarantined in his jail after two to three inmates from the prison were tested positive for coronavirus. The international media reports then claimed that he has been shifted to quarantine in a hospital. The most recent report in a leading news source claims that Joe has been tested positive for COVID-19.

ALSO READ | Tiger King's Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic And Others: Where Is The Cast Now?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.