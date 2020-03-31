Trevor Noah Compares Donald Trump To 'Tiger King' Sensation, Joe Exotic

Trevor Noah has gained massive popularity since he became the host position of the late-night talk show. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, every production of films and TV series has come to a halt. But a number of people have started using a strategy called work from home. In the same context, Trevor Noah and The Daily Show’s team are doing the same with The Daily Social Distancing Show. On his latest episode, the host compared the US president to the Netflix sensation, Joe Exoctic from The Tiger Kings. Read more about Trevor Noah comparison of Donald Trump and Joe Exotic.

Trevor Noah compares Donal Trump to Joe Exotic

Joe Exotic is an eccentric tiger trader and he is accused of breeding big cats unethically and assassinate his rival, animal rights activist, Carole Baskin. In the latest episode of The Daily Social Distancing Show, Trevor Noah said, Joe Exotic is not only one of the weirdest people you will ever meet in your life but he could also be president of the United States. He takes a direct hit at Trump when he says, “one thing you’ll realise about Joe Exotic is he makes everything about him, which is apparently very presidential.” With this, Trevor is referring to Trump’s bragging about a large number of masses watching his Coronavirus briefings and suggesting he is a “ratings hit”.

Hey all you cool cats and kittens, ever consider we haven’t seen Joe Exotic and Donald Trump in the same room? pic.twitter.com/4D5bmQPwEW — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 31, 2020

About Trevor Noah's The Social Distancing Show

Trevor Noah’s show has been a hit because the production of all late-night shows had shut down at the end of last week due to a rapid increase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just with three episodes, The Daily Social Distancing Show has managed to cover several issues such as the closing of the US-Canada border, America's governors taking matters into their own hands and spring breakers insisting on partying.

