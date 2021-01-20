What Happened To LeeBeth Young? Find Out Where Is Pastor Ed Youngs's Daughter

Ed Young, who is the founding father and a senior pastor of the Fellowship church recently took to Twitter to reveal that his daughter and motivational speaker LeeBeth Young had passed away. As soon as the tweet appeared, hundreds and thousands of twitter users reached out to the 59 year old pastor to offer their condolences and mourn the loss of LeeBeth Young. Read on to find out what happened to Leebeth Young.

My deepest condolences to your amazing family. Praying that the God of all comfort supernaturally surround you with His peace. — israelhoughton (@israelhoughton) January 20, 2021

Prayers for you, Ed. May God comfort you tonight and every day forward until you see her again. — Joel Jupp (@joeljupp) January 20, 2021

My condolences. I pray God is with you and family during this difficult moment. — kcal00 (@karencalderon00) January 20, 2021

What happened to Leebeth Young?

Ed Young has motivated many people with his talk and positive persona. His daughter and motivational speaker LeeBeth was no different. From her Instagram handle, it has been revealed that LeeBeth had a great relationship with her father Ed who is also a New York Times bestselling author. According to a report in HITC, Leebeth Young was the oldest daughter of Ed and his wife Lisa. The young speaker was also a director at the Fellowship Church, meanwhile, both her parents were the lead pastors of the church.

Leebeth Young's demise

How did Leebeth young die?

The cause of Ed Young’s daughter’s death is not yet revealed. In his Tweet made on January 20, the pastor stated, “LeeBeth was a bright, intelligent, strong, creative, witty, and faithful young woman. We love our daughter, and she loved the Lord. Because of her relationship with Jesus, she is now healed and whole in His presence. We ask that you pray for our family, our church, and so many others who loved LeeBeth deeply.”

Ed and Leebeth shared a very heartwarming relationship. Leebeth was often vocal about her strong bond with her dad on her Instagram handle. She even shared a childhood picture of herself with her father and wrote in the caption, “Most know my dad as a pastor…for me, I know him as a father. He is the most genuine/humble people you will ever meet. I am so blessed God let me be his daughter!” Leebeth is survived by her parents Ed and Lisa and her three siblings: Landra Young Hughes, EJ Young, and Laurie Young Kelly.

More about the Fellowship Church

The report in HITC further reveals that Ed Young had begun the Fellowship Church in 1990. However, it opened a permanent facility on a 141-acre (0.57 sq km) property in Grapevine, Texas in 1998. Since 2008 the organisation has hosted summer camps and retreats all over Texas. It also has a satellite campus in South Miami and North Port in Florida in 2017.

