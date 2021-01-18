How Many Episodes Are There In 'Night Stalker'? Know All Details About This Netflix Series

Night Stalker recently debuted on Netflix. As per the official source of Netflix, the show is centred around Richard Ramirez. This Netflix show narrates the terror of a serial killer and rapist who was infamous by the code name “The Night Stalker” who killed multiple women in Los Angeles during the 1980s.

Also read: In India-Australia Test, Mohammad Siraj & Washington Sundar Abused By Gabba Crowd: Report

This show is from director Tim Russell, who offers a gripping dark tale of murders, mysteries, and how a whole community came into finding this criminal. If you are interested to know how many episodes are there in Night Stalker, read further.

How many episodes are there in Night Stalker?

For fans who are wondering how many episodes are there in Night Stalker - this short series has four episodes. The Night Stalker episodes are gripping and often offer some graphics and gruesome details to offer realistic viewpoints to the viewers.

Also read: Anthony Mackie Crashes 'WandaVision' Launch Event With A Question For Elizabeth & Paul

First episode

The first episode starts with the police detectives trying to find out the murderer who has been terrorizing the Los Angeles areas in the night. Here two detectives Gil Carrilo and Frank Salem come together to find the killer. According to tv.avclub.com, these two police officers are the good side of civilization. While Salerno is an experienced cop who had previously worked with cases involving serial killers, Salerno is an American Mexican who becomes involved in the case after his wife persuades him.

Also read: Divyanka Tripathi Shares Heartwarming Post For Vivek On Their Fifth Engagement Anniversary

Second episode

In the second episode, viewers get to see the thrilling chase as the detectives try to find clues to nab the unfamous killer. Here you get to see how the killer even manages to terrorize the local peoples and how people were dealing with this killer.

Third Episode

From the Night Stalker episode number three, the action starts to bubble up. One of the striking facts is that the viewers do not know about the killer Richard Ramirez till this episode, which adds to the suspense. The killer manages to evade the LAPD officers. He suddenly finds that his face is on each and every poster over the corner. From this moment, the viewers are acquainted with the killer Richard Ramirez who was unknown till now.

Also read: Selena Gomez Releases Her New Spanish Single 'De Una Vez' where She Mends Her Broken Heart

Fourth Episode

The last episode ends this grappling tale. Ramirez is caught by a man who attacks him and cries for others. The whole mob comes together to identify the killer and the Spanish community of LA starts to beat Ramirez, who has been terrorizing the town for the past six months. The police manage to free him from the beating and catch him to start the legal procedure.

From the start till the end, this short story remains realistic yet terrifying. The show has been available on Netflix since 13th January 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.