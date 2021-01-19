Who Is Anna Shay On Netflix's 'Bling Empire'? Know About Her Net Worth & Personal Life

Bling Empire is a new Netflix reality series on Netflix. The show is based on the concept of the film Crazy Rich Asians mixed with the series format of Keeping up with the Kardashians. The official description about the reality series on Netflix reads as, “Follow LA’s wildly wealthy Asian and Asian American fun seekers as they go all out with fabulous parties, glamour and drama in this reality series."

Bling Empire released on Netflix on January 15, 2021, where many personalities stood out from the rest, one amongst them was Anna Shay. Read on to know more about the socialite and billionaire heiress.

All about Anna Shay

Anna Shay is an heiress who currently resides in LA. The heiress was actually private and didn't show much social media presence before this Netflix show Bling Empire released. Shay's father, Edward Shay is the late billionaire founder of the company called Pacific Architects and Engineers. It is a defence contracting firm which worked with the U.S. government since 1955. She is said to have Russian and Japanese ancestry according to the Netflix show.

Anna mentions on the show that her father never wanted for her to work. Still, she has served as a board member of the George Lopez Foundation that raises awareness about kidney disease and organ donation. She also worked for Shay foundation, which was founded by her late parents, it focused on the areas of education, arts, performing arts, and music. Shay's son Kenny Kemp also makes a short appearance on the show. As reported in BuzzFeed news, the 26-year-old is a passionate stoner and has a collection of expensive bongs.

Anna Shay net worth

As reported by the Daily mail website, Anna Shay's net worth is reported to be $600 million. The matriarch of the show is half Japanese and half Russian. After her father passed away, she and her younger brother, who were the heirs to the billionaire founder, sold PAE to Lockheed Martin in a $1.2 billion deal in the year 2006. Even though she is a famous socialite in LA, she has always kept her social life in private, until now.

Anna Shay age

According to Dailymail, the matriarch of the show is 60 years old. According to the Netflix show, Anna's life is filled with designer clothes, private jets and with a reported net worth of $600 million, she is the richest cast member on Netflix's Bling Empire. As reported in OprahMag.com, the heiress is so rich that she does not even know what she would do with the payments that she received for starring in the Netflix show.

Anna Shay Instagram

Anna Shay's Instagram (official account) is at @annashay93. She has a few hundred followers on her social media for whom she posts sporadically. She has only posted 51 Instagram posts as of yet and has 50.9k followers.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

